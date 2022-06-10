Rylan Clark hopes to stack on the muscle until he is TWICE his current size, according to a tabloid newspaper.

The TV presenter, 33, returns to Celebrity Gogglebox this evening (Friday June 10) as a new series begins on Channel 4.

His mum Linda is also back on the show alongside her popular son so they can give their views on what they view from the sofa.

But following Rylan‘s fitness transformation, which he revealed at the start of 2022, it seems he plans on not becoming too much of a couch potato in future.

Indeed, the reality TV fave aims to pump up his figure so much he looks like a ‘killer’!

Rylan and Linda return to the box along with Celebrity Gogglebox this evening (Credit: Channel 4 YouTube)

Rylan wowed fans with the results of his training efforts at the start of this year.

Alongside ditching alcohol and eating healthier, he followed an intense exercise regime that including weight training, beer barrel work and boxing.

This meant Rylan developed the likes of his shoulders, pecs and biceps during workouts.

However, it seems Rylan is not satisfied – and he wants more, bigger muscles!

Rylan is single after splitting from Dan Neal (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Rylan told The Sun he decided to get in shape for three main reasons.

He explained: “One, I am single, two, more for my mental state as well. It’s really good keeping yourself on track with things.

“And three, it’s something I have always wanted to do and never really had the opportunity to do. I thought [blank] it, I am going to do it now and it is something I want to keep up and carry on with.”

I want people to walk past me and be like ‘oh he could kill me’.

Rylan also noted he hopes others will notice just how much bigger he is, if he achieves his fitness goals.

Rylan has big plans for big muscles (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Discussing his body plans for the future, he admitted: “I am happy with how I look. By the end of this year I would like to be twice the size I am. I’m 6 foot 4 so I want people to walk past me and be like ‘oh he could kill me’.”

Rylan, who split from husband Dan Neal in 2021, also acknowledged he is being “selfish” with his time ‘to look after himself’ rather than everyone else.

He added he felt he needed to focus on himself – and then, once he is happy with himself, he may be able to be a part of someone else’s happiness.

Sounds great and very wise, Rylan. Just don’t actually pull anyone’s head off with those new biceps you’re looking forward to!

