Rylan Clark has declared it’s a “slow news day” as he made a thinly-veiled comment about a new video doing the rounds.

The Mirror ran a story earlier today (January 30) showing the much-loved TV presenter on a night out.

Laughing and joking with pals, he is seen saying: “Gimme the gear.”

Gear can be used as a slang term for drugs and Rylan recently assured fans that drugs are something he would never do and has never done.

Rylan Clark has broken his silence following the release of a new video of him on a night out (Credit: Splash News)

Rylan news: What has he said?

Seemingly as a result of the story, Rylan has broken his silence – and many of his famous friends have also come out in support of the star.

Even the Mirror admitted that parts of the video – said to have been filmed this month – appear to be a “joke”.

There are no suggestions that Rylan obtained or took drugs.

Last night he was out with Emily Atack, posting on Instagram and brushing off the allegations.

And this morning he posted on Twitter.

“Morning,” Rylan said on Twitter. “Slow news day. Have a good Sunday.”

Morning. Slow news day. Have a good Sunday 👍🏽 — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 30, 2022

What did friends of Rylan say?

The post was soon overwhelmed with comments of support for the Strictly: It Takes Two and The One Show host.

Coronation Street star Antony Cotton said: “Imagine being the person that is so desperate/hateful/grotesque that you sell a story on Rylan, literally the nicest man in the world.

“And then imagine what karma will do to you in the future. Worth it? Nah. But Rylan will still be the nicest man in the world.”

Richard Osman declared: “Rylan, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, you’re a lovely, kind guy, and a brilliant presenter. Someone is being judged today, and it’s not you.”

Adele Roberts added: “Good morning gorgeous. We (me & @KateHolderness) love you.”

It was a sentiment echoed by many of Rylan’s fans, who lashed out at the paper and rallied round the former Big Brother host.

It’s been a tough year for Rylan following his split from husband Dan Neal.

He held his hands up and admitted fault for their split and revealed he sought hospital treatment following the break up.

Rylan admitted: “It got bad. Like, very bad. And I didn’t think it would get better. I needed help.”

Rylan was out with Emily Atack last night (Credit: Instagram)

What has Rylan said about drugs?

Earlier this week on his podcast, Rylan told guest Davina McCall that he’s never done drugs.

He said: “I’ve never been in that place where I feel that I need to do something like that.

“I was in a boyband in Ibiza, so you can imagine the world that I was in living out there, [but] I never felt the need to do that. I’m a control freak.

“The thought of not being in control of something, even when I’ve had a drink. Lately I’ve gone out a few times and drunk more than I usually would, I’m quite honest about it.”

