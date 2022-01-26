Celebrity Big Brother is set to return to E4 next month – and Rylan Clark has sent a plea to Channel 4!

The much-loved reality series was previously axed on Channel 4 in 2010 after 11 series on the channel.

Now, bosses have confirmed that Australia’s celebrity version will launch in February.

Celebrity Big Brother Australia launches on E4 next month (Credit: YouTube)

Celebrity Big Brother Australia to launch next month

Over 11 episodes, the star-studded series will see 12 celebrities live together in Big Brother’s luxury hotel.

The housemates will battle it out for a chance to win $100,000 prize for charity.

However, some surprises also await them.

Hosted by Sonia Kruger, the celebrities will compete in house tasks, nomination challenges and shocking evictions.

Among the stars taking part are Caitlyn Jenner, Meghan Markle‘s half-brother Thomas Markle Jnr, and Married at First Sight’s Jessika Power.

Meghan Markle’s estranged brother features in the Aussie edition (Credit: YouTube)

Confirming the news yesterday (January 25), Channel 4 tweeted: “The Diary Room Doors are preparing to open Down Under, as Celebrity Big Brother Australia is lunching on E4 in February!

“Celebs include Caitlyn Jenner, Jessika Power and Thomas Markle Jr.”

Fans of the show rushed to share their thoughts.

How did Big Brother fans respond?

Taking to the comments, one said: “A big fat yes to this.”

Another added: “YAAAAAAAAS!!!! And now is time to bring back the UK version.”

In addition, a third wrote: “I can’t wait!”

Amazing news…… NOW BRING OURS BACK ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/5hiuJR1pPw — R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 25, 2022

However, a fourth shared: “Bring back the UK version for jeez sake!”

A fifth posted: “We don’t want Australian TV. We want our CBB back.”

Meanwhile, Rylan Clark also shared a similar reaction.

The former CBB housemate previously hosted Big Brother’s Bit On The Side, before the show was axed in 2018.

Alongside the post, Rylan declared: “Amazing news… NOW BRING OURS BACK.”

Celebrity Big Brother Australia arrives on E4 from 6th February 2022.

