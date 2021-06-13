Roxanne Pallett is moving on from the Ryan Thomas controversy and has announced she is pregnant.

The former Emmerdale star has quit social media, but shared her exciting pregnancy news in a new interview.

The actress said: “I now know what ‘happy ever after’ feels like’.”

Adding to The Mirror: “We’re in a bubble of excitement.”

But who is the father? And what happened to Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Big Brother again?

We answer the following questions and more below…

Roxanne is pregnant with her first child (Credit: SplashNews)

When is Roxanne Pallett expecting her baby and who’s the daddy?

Roxanne says she is expecting her first child this autumn with her husband Jason Carrion.

The couple now live in New York, USA, where Jason is from.

He is a former reality television star, having appeared on the US version of Married at First Sight.

Roxanne is married to Jason Carrion (Credit: Lifetime/YouTube)

Jason appeared on the first series on Lifetime, and was married to contestant Cortney Hendrix for five years.

He is a fireman and wrestler based in NYC.

He reportedly met Roxanne in New York after she fled the UK following her Celebrity Big Brother stint.

Apparently while Roxanne was lost in Brooklyn, Jason offered her directions – and the rest is history!

What happened to Roxanne Pallett on Celebrity Big Brother?

Roxanne appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in August 2018.

She accused former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas of “punching” her.

She said Ryan “deliberately” and “repeatedly” punched her.

Ryan Thomas was left in tears over Roxanne’s allegations (Credit: Channel 5)

However, footage revealed he only playfully jabbed at her.

She subsequently quit the CBB house and gave two controversial interviews following her departure.

Appearing on the Jeremy Vine Show on Channel 5, she issued a public apology to Ryan.

She said: “I massively apologise to Ryan, his friends and fans and every single person who watched that … [It was] an overreaction to what wasn’t a malicious act.

“I was sensitive and emotional and mistook what was playful – I apologise for it, I shouldn’t have questioned his motivation.”

Did Ryan Thomas forgive Roxanne?

After winning the show, Ryan Thomas said in an interview: “If she wants forgiveness and it makes her feel better, then I would rather give her that, because I think she’s been punished enough by the public and people around her.”

But he did say in another interview he wouldn’t be in a hurry to meet up with her: “I don’t want to think of the experience in a negative way.

“It’s not to say I don’t want to see her but no offence to Roxanne, but I have a daughter and I don’t want to think about that now.”

“I have been a victim of domestic abuse.

“I’ve worked with Women’s Aid because of my own experience and perhaps they were right, my reaction was a tell-tale sign I had been in a situation like that.

“After it happened, my mind ran away with me and everything in that house becomes so heightened – a look, a comment, an action, your insecurities and sensitivity – in the moment it felt worse than it was.”

She was labelled ‘Britain’s most hated woman’ at the time and ultimately fled to America.

Quitting showbiz and social media, she now enjoys a quieter life in America with her husband Jason.

