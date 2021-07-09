Rylan Clark-Neal is being comforted by celeb friends who are concerned about him following the breakdown of his marriage, an insider has revealed.

The TV presenter confirmed that he and husband Dan Clark-Neal had called time on their six-year union earlier this month.

Rylan, 32, is now reportedly in ‘a very dark place’ struggling to cope with the break-up.

Rylan Clark-Neal is taking time out to heal (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

The reality star has been off work for seven weeks now, sparking concerns from fans and friends about his welfare.

Rylan has reportedly turned to his celebrity friends including Katie Price, Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger and Ruth Langsford.

A source told Closer magazine: “Katie Price, in particular, has been his rock over the last few weeks, and given she’s been through three marriage splits herself, she understands the torment he’s going through.

“Nicole has also been messaging him and has given him a list of books that have helped her through painful break-ups.”

Last week Rylan released a statement confirming the separation. He said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help.”

Rylan Clark-Neal and husband Dan Neal attend the LGBT Awards 2017 (Credit: Splash)

Dan and Rylan tied the knot in 2015 after two years as boyfriends. Rylan is also step-dad to Dan’s 21-year-old son Cameron from a previous relationship. The former couple met when Dan was a contestant on Big Brother in 2013.

Last week Rylan took to Instagram to thank fans for their support.

He posted: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love the most. I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course. Thank you for being patient with me X.”

