Rylan Clark-Neal ignores marriage split as he returns to social media with family pics

Rylan Clark-Neal has returned to social media following his split from husband, Dan Neal.

The much-loved presenter shocked fans last week, as he announced the pair had separated after six years of marriage.

Keen to move forward, Rylan took to Instagram to share a special birthday tribute to his nephew yesterday (July 5).

What did Rylan share?

The former X Factor star, 32, posted two photos as he marked Harvey’s 21st birthday.

The first showed a cake decorated with chocolate pieces and miniature vodka bottles.

Meanwhile, the second was of Rylan and Harvey during a family meal.

Alongside the photos, the proud uncle wrote: “Happy 21st birthday weekend, Harvey.

“Can’t believe my little nephew is not so little anymore!”

The star also turned the comments off, preventing fans from leaving their own messages.

Meanwhile, the post comes days after Rylan thanked fans in the wake of the split.

On Instagram, he addressed the situation with an embedded written message.

The touching post read: “I just wanted to write a message to thank you all for the love and kindness you have shown us.

We are currently prioritising our mental health

“We are currently prioritising our mental health and looking after the ones around us we love most.”

In addition, Rylan said: “I am working towards getting back to the jobs I love in due course.

“Thank you for being patient with me x.”

What happened between Rylan and husband Dan?

It appears Rylan partially blames himself for calling time on the marriage.

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out – as the way it is being reported is unfair.

“I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage.

“I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank you to everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Prior to their split, the couple were together for six years.

They initially met when Dan – a former policeman – appeared in the Big Brother house in 2013.

The later tied the knot in November 2015, following two years of dating.

