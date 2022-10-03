Ryan Thomas’ toddler son rushed to hospital again: ‘In this situation many times’

Ryan Thomas’ son Roman was rushed to hospital once again this weekend during a family trip to Carlisle.

The ex-Coronation Street star and his partner Lucy Mecklenburgh have had many trips to the hospital with their son over the past year after Lucy found him “blue in his cot” last September.

Ryan Thomas’ trip to hospital with son Roman

On Instagram last night, Ryan shared a heartfelt snap on his story of his son Roman, aged two, in a hospital cot.

He captioned it: “Me and little man have unfortunately been in this situation many times before.

“This weekend we spent 24 hours in a hospital away from home.

“But wanted to say a massive thank you to all the doctors and nurses at The Cumberland Infirmary @nhsengland for the hard work and dedication in making sure we get the best care possible.

“Me and my boy are home safe because of you. We are truly grateful.”

Last month, Lucy rushed Roman to the hospital again due to a virus that he picked up at pre-school.

This scare was almost a year to the day since Lucy found her son blue in his cot, which she described as ‘every parents worst nightmare’.

At the time, Lucy shared a snap to her Instagram story of Roman in a hospital ward.

She captioned the post: “Meant to be on a beach. Why did I send Roman to preschool this week?”

After the hospital trip, Lucy reassured fans by saying: “He’s fine he just sometimes needs some help fighting viruses.

“Nebuliser, oxygen, steroids, antibiotics.

“Bless him. Wish I’d kept him off preschool and got him to the sunshine sooner.”

Lucy also had to rush her daughter Lilah to hospital after she suffered from breathing issues in August.

She shared the news with her followers by posting a picture of Lilah, four-months-old, in hospital surrounded by tubes.

Lucy revealed that Lilah was “really poorly” after being diagnosed with RSV – respiratory syncytial virus – which then caused bronchiolitis.

On her Instagram, Lucy said: “Lots of messages asking where I’ve been for five days.

“Unfortunately, Lilah got really poorly with Bronchiolitis, so we have had a few days in hospital. She is home now and doing well.”

She believed that Lilah caught the virus from her brother Roman who picked it up from preschool.

Roman’s previous health issues

The couple has previously spoken out about Roman’s health issues.

In November last year, Lucy had to rush Roman to hospital while pregnant with her daughter Lilah.

This came after only months after Roman spent a week in Intensive Care after Lucy found him blue in his cot.

In July of this year, Lucy shared Roman’s health setback with her Instagram followers.

She said: “After a really positive few months with Roman having a diagnosis and on thickened liquids.

“He has a little wheeze and cough so we are back here.”

She then added: “It’s still a win if we don’t end up in A&E.”

Lucy revealed that doctors had discovered via a videofluoroscopy that fluid enters Roman’s lungs when he orally consumes liquids.

Since this was discovered, Roman has needed daily medication and an inhaler to help him breathe.

