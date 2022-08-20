Coronation Street: Ryan Thomas and Sue Cleaver reunite leaving fans all saying the same thing

Coronation Street fans are all saying the same thing after two stars of the ITV soap reunited.

Actress Sue Cleaver met up with her on-screen son Ryan Thomas for a spot of lunch this week.

The Eileen Grimshaw star celebrated with some selfies of her with Ryan and his youngest daughter.

“Today brought back so many fond memories,” ex Corrie star Ryan said.

“I was just a kid at 16 years old when I met this woman and she played my on-screen mum for 16 years and here we are 22 years later with my own kids.”

He added: “I love you so much Sue Cleaver but I’m still in shock you’ve joined Instagram.”

Sue also shared the photos, and captioned it: “Such a beautiful day @ryanthomas4 @lucymeck1 truly blessed to have them in my life.”

However the snaps had fans all saying the same thing.

Coronation Street fans want Ryan Thomas back

And they are desperate to know when Ryan will make another appearance as Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street.

One said: “I absolutely love this! When are you going back to the cobbles as Jason again?? It’s about time he visited his mam.”

A second said: “Ohhh love this, please go back to Corrie.”

A third said: “Please come back to Coronation Street, Ryan Thomas.”

Jason was the apple of Eileen’s eye in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

However last year Ryan announced he had quit acting so his return to Coronation Street seems unlikely.

“I started off acting, I started off in that game and I really lost the bug for it,” he explained to Mancs on the Mic podcast.

“I feel the reason for losing the bug is rejection and going to auditions and not getting them.

“I went over to do Neighbours and I just saw on social media that there were quite negative comments towards me and my acting.

“I’ve never had that before because social media wasn’t around. I never got it in Corrie because I never had social media when I was in Corrie.

“And if I did, it was at the end, but I was so established in there that people just saw me as fixtures and fittings. I never really got that sort of negative criticism.”

