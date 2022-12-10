The death of Ruth Madoc has sent shockwaves through the showbiz world, not least with her pal Paul O’Grady.

As fans of the For Love Of Dogs star will know, Paul is currently in Thailand filming a TV show.

As a result, the news of Ruth’s death reached him a little later in the day.

Taking to social media, he has now shared his grief over the “lousy” news.

Paul O’Grady has shared his sadness over the death of Ruth Madoc (Credit: YouTube)

Ruth Madoc death: Paul O’Grady reacts

Paul shared a picture of himself and Ruth dressed in her Hi-De-Hi character Gladys’ yellow jacket.

He opened up about his grief and shared a fond memory of the actress.

Paul said: “I’m repeating this pic of me and Ruth when we had a Hi-De-Hi special on the show.

“If you’ve seen my posts then you’ll know that I’m in Thailand and I’ve only just found out about Ruth’s passing.

“She was great fun and a regular on Lily Savage’s Blankety Blank where she was referred to as ‘Bruce Haddock’,” Paul continued.

He added: “What lousy news.

“I hope Maplins Holiday Camp are flying the flag at half mast today out of respect for the ‘Vamp of the Valleys’.

“RIP Ruth, you’ll be missed,” he concluded.

Fans rally round as Paul shares grief

Paul O’Grady fans were quick to share in his grief and send their condolences.

“So so sad, Paul,” said one.

“RIP lovely lady,” said another.

“So very sad to hear this news sending big hugs to you, thoughts and prayers to her family and all her friends RIP Ruth God Bless, said another.

“Lovely photo Paul. She was a marvellous actress. RIP Ruth,” said another.

“So very sad. Sending my best wishes to you Paul thinking of her family,” said another.

Actress Ruth Madoc told her fans not to ‘worry’ in her poignant last post before her death (Credit: Splash News)

Paul shared hos concern for Ruth

Earlier this week, when Ruth revealed she had fallen ill, Paul shared his get well wishes.

On the morning of her death, Ruth shared an Instagram post urging her fans not to “worry”.

She posted: “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!!

“I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal!”

Her post came after she was taken to hospital following a fall.

Paul was among the people to comment on the post.

He told her: “Get well soon Ruth.”

Death of Ruth Madoc confirmed

However, earlier today (December 10), Ruth’s death was confirmed in a statement.

It read: “It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week.”

