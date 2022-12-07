Paul O’Grady fans left heartbroken as he shares emotional message

Paul O’Grady left fans heartbroken with an emotional post on Instagram this week.

Paul is currently working with the Elephant Conservation Center in Nam Tien Lake, Sayaboury, Laos.

In his latest Instagram post, the TV star revealed that he has been getting close to an Asian elephant and her baby at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai.

In the heartwarming message to fans, he shared the animal’s tragic backstory.

Paul O’Grady is currently out of the country (Credit: Splashnews)

Paul O’Grady shares tragic story on Instagram

“I’m now at the Elephant Nature Park in Chang Mai run by a truly remarkable lady called Lek Saengduean. There are not just herds of rescued elephants here there are cattle and lots of dogs and cats so I’m in seventh heaven.

“This Elephant was rescued from a circus. She was tortured to make her do stupid tricks and due to the harsh lights of the circus ring, she’s now blind.”

Paul said he spent a “good hour feeding her bananas”.

He added: “She’s a bit unpredictable and inclined to be narky at times but as you can see we got on just fine (kindred souls?) it’s heartbreaking to learn what these beauties have been through but it’s more than reassuring to know that they are now in safe, caring and loving hands whilst still being respected for the wild animal that they are.”

He then added: “I’m off the human race at the moment @elephantnaturepark #elephants.”

Fans rushed to share their remarks, with one replying: “Oh Paul I wish I was there with you, I’d love this experience, so beautiful… thank you for sharing.”

A second responded: “It’s heartbreaking Paul! I’m afraid I’m not much of a fan of the human race either…. bless you.”

“It breaks my heart to hear these horrendous tales of outdated entertainment!!!” a third added.

Another said: “Heartbreaking what some of us humans a capable of doing. Also heartwarming to hear about these wonderful folks who dedicate their lives to the protection of these magnificent creatures. It’s obvious that you’re in seventh heaven there Paul.”

Meanwhile, Paul recently left fans howling when he made a touching speech.

Paul has become known for his love of animals (Credit: Splashnews)

Paul’s behaviour leaves fans in hysterics

The comedian entertained fans recently when he made a hilarious appearance at the Pride of Britain Awards.

The For the Love of Dogs star took to the stage during the annual ceremony present the Lifetime Achievement Award to Jill Allen-King, who has had glaucoma since 24 years old.

When presenting the award to Jill, 82, Paul said: “I’ve been told you wanted to be a Lib Dem councillor.

“Well, there’s recently been a vacancy in politics. Unfortunately, it has now been filled.”

The TV star then continued, joking: “I reckon Jill, this vacancy will be open again in a couple of weeks.”

Viewers at home who were watching at the time were loving Paul’s little digs at the Tory government.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t love #prideofbritain more, Paul O’Grady has a pop at Rishi Sunak,” one viewer tweeted.

“Paul O’Grady is hilarious love that gag about number 10,” another said.

