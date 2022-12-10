Actress Ruth Madoc told fans not to “worry” about her in her final post, shared to Instagram on the day of her death.

News broke earlier today (December 10) that the Hi-Di-Hi legend had sadly passed away in hospital yesterday (December 9).

It came following news of a fall that had landed Ruth in hospital.

Actress Ruth Madoc told fans ‘I’ll soon be back to normal’

Ruth pulled out of her pantomime commitments yesterday following a fall.

Posting to her Instagram page, she shared a statement that revealed she’d had “an accident” earlier this week.

The statement continued that Ruth would no longer be able to appear in panto.

She’d been due to play the Empress Gladys, named after her Hi-De-Hi character, in Torquay.

Ruth wrote a caption to accompany the post, urging her fans not to “worry”.

She said: “Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal, but unfortunately @princesstheatretorquay won’t get to have The Empress Gladys in the Panto this Christmas!!!”

Hiya everyone please don’t worry! I’m well and I’ll soon be back to normal.

Shared just hours before her death, Ruth added: “I’m doing really well and will soon be back to normal!”

Paul O’Grady and Alan Carr were among the friends and fans sending their love to Ruth.

“Get well soon Ruth,” Paul posted.

Death of Ruth Madoc confirmed

However, earlier today, Ruth’s death was announced by her agent.

“It is with much sadness that we have to announce the death of our dear and much-loved client Ruth Madoc,” a statement read.

“Ruth passed away on the afternoon of Friday December 9 while in hospital following surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week, which had led her to have to withdraw from panto in Torquay.”

‘Devastated to hear of Ruth’s passing’

The theatre paid tribute to the star early this afternoon, sending its love to Ruth’s family.

A statement said the theatre was “devastated to hear of Ruth’s passing”.

According to Instagram, the opening night of the panto took place last night.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the show will go ahead as planned tonight following Ruth’s death.

‘Fabulous lady’

Fans of the actress also commented on a post shared by the theatre about Ruth’s illness earlier this week.

Posting yesterday, one said: “I’ve had the greatest pleasure to spend the day with Ruth today as to my surprise I am in the same ward as her.

“What a fabulous lady she is!”

Today, the post has become a place for fans to share messages following Ruth’s death.

“Rip dearest Ruth. Totally shocked to hear this sad sad news,” said one.

