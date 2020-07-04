Ruth Langsford celebrates as she FINALLY gets her hair cut and coloured

ITV star Ruth Langsford is absolutely ecstatic to have finally got her hair cut and highlights done.

The This Morning presenter, 60, had earlier left her social media followers green with envy as she announced her salon visit.

Ruth was up early on Saturday to get her hair done as salons were finally allowed to reopen as lockdown eases.

The star shared her pre-look as she waited at upmarket Weybridge, Surrey beauty salon Leo Bancroft Salon.

Addressing her some 849,000 Instagram followers she exclaimed that it was an "EXCITING DAY".

Ruth Langsford looked stunning after her salon trip (Credit: Instagram @RuthLangsford)

And in a follow up video, she shows off her stunning new style.

Ruth has her blonde highlights done

With noticeably shorter tresses, her highlights have been refreshed and brightened.

In the video Ruth says: "There we go, all done. Back home. Blonde highlights done.

"Cut by Leo. I was going to try and keep it as long as I could but I had so many split ends.

Ruth profusely thanked the salon for helping her get her 'blonde back'. (Credit: Instagram @RuthLangsford)

"I had to go a little bit shorter. But I'm going to grow it.

Ruth ecstatic with her new 'do

"I'm just so glad to have my blonde back. And so happy to have been back at the salon.

"Well done Leo. Well done Kirsty and all the staff for making it such a good experience.

"I know you have all worked so hard as have all you hairdressers out there.

"So welcome back!"

Fans rushed to complement Ruth on how well she looks in the clip.

Ruth with husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

One user posted: "Looks fabulous Ruth."

"I'm jealous"

A second user wrote: "You look lovely Ruth...I'm jealous."

And a third user praised: "Looks gorgeous. Blonde bombshell."

The staff at the salon also thanked her, writing: "Thank you so much Ruth! We're so happy to be open again!!"

Hair salons are now allowed to reopen after months of closure during lockdown.

However, many amendments have been made to how they are allowed to operate.

Under new government rules, all hairdressers must wear protective visors as they see clients.

Markings must be outlined on the floor to mark where customers can sit.

Customers must be sitting at least one metre away from one another.

And magazines are banned, as their use could unintentionally spread coronavirus.

What do you think of Ruth's new do? Share your thoughts with us on Facebook @EntertainmentDailyFix.