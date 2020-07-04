The One Show host Alex Jones breaks down in tears and fans pay tribute

The One Show host Alex Jones was virtually reunited with her mum last night and it made her cry.

At the end of Friday's The One show (July 3), Alex was surprised by her co-host Alex Scott.

Earlier on, Alex Jones had made a video call to Liz who set up a food bank to help during the pandemic. She surprised Liz with a video montage of people Liz had helped thanking her.

But it was Alex's turn to be shocked next when the other Alex read out a message from Mary.

A One Show surprise for Alex Jones

Alex's mum Mary suprirsed her on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

"We've had a message from Mary who's from somewhere near Swansea who says she can't wait to see her daughter who she hasn't seen in 16 weeks."

However, Alex began to realise what was going on at that point and clutched her chest.

"In fact, she can't wait any longer," Alex continued. "Here she is actually..."

Alex was emotional (Credit: BBC)

On the screen then flashed up Mary. Alex was overcome with emotion and squealed: "Hiya, Mum."

"It's been four very long months," Mary said as she started to tear up too.

Alex said: "Oh gosh, Mam's always got it together, but this is the first time I've seen her get quite emotional."

A break from The One Show

Alex Scott then revealed Alex Jones was taking a break from The One Show.

"We do have to let everyone know, Al, you've been keeping us all entertained during lockdown and you are going away for two weeks. It's fully deserved."

Alex replied: "I am, it's been a real privilege to come to work everyday with all of you lot and also thanks for being the reason, as well as my family, for getting me through this really weird time, it's been a real honour to be here doing this job."

What did The One Show viewers say about Alex?

Alex will be away for two weeks (Credit: BBC)

Those watching at home were moved by the news as well. They subsequently paid tribute on Twitter to what a great job Alex has done.

"Have a well earned rest, you deserve it. You have uplifted us all during these dark times now enjoy your time with the family," wrote one.

Another added: "Have a great holiday with your family Alex you have been AMAZING through this Lockdown have a FANTASTIC holiday."

"One of the few certainties in the these uncertain times, thanks Alex, enjoy the time off with your family," said a third.

A fourth commented: "Alex hope you have a well deserved lovely break and thank you for helping me get through this lockdown. Take care and stay safe."

Someone else agreed: "We think you are amazing Alex. Thank you for keeping us going, You never stop!"

"Well done Alex and a very big THANK YOU. You have been the star presenter over the lockdown and with your cheery smile, and funny remarks. The best presenter on the BBC, enjoy the break."

Alex will be away from The One Show for two weeks and will return on Monday, July 20.

