Gemma Atkinson shares moving throwback snap of her traumatic birth experience

Actress and Strictly star Gemma Atkinson has delighted her fans with a slew of photos of her daughter, Mia.

The mum-of-one, 35, paid tribute to her little girl on her first birthday.

Gemma, whose partner is Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, 29, shared a snap of her difficult birth on Instagram.

Mia's first birthday

Gemma is cradling newborn Mia in the first photo.

Engulfed in medical wires, Gemma touches little Mia's head.

Gemma Atkinson welcomed Mia a year ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mia is wearing an adorable little knitted hat and wrapped in a blood stained blanket.

The proud mum's caption includes: "Feliz cumpleaños Mia!

"Your very first birthday!!!! Thank you for choosing me to be your mum. You're my everything. Making us so proud and keeping us laughing daily (even on little sleep).

The actress had an emergency c section

"Me and papa love you. Enjoy your special day!"

Other photos show Mia with a crown of blonde locks, and cuddled by dad Gorka.

Gemma had a particularly tough birthing process.

Gemma with partner Gorka Marquez (Credit: ITV)

The former Hollyoaks star was forced to have an emergency C-section.

And just hours after she gave birth to her daughter she became extremely unwell.

Suffering a major haemorrhage, she said the rest was somewhat of a blur.

Taking to Instagram at the time, she explained: "Gorka got a doctor and she took one look at me and again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage.

"A big one and I lost a lot of blood. I don't remember much other than having around nine doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me and one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner.

"I woke in another room with Gorks and my family there, Mia sleeping soundly and a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes.

"The trauma was over and thanks to our NHS and incredible hospital staff we were ok."

Gemma appeared on Loose Women yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Many of Gemma's 1.4 Instagram followers are delighted with her new photos of little Mia.

One user commented: "Wow! One already?! Thank you for allowing us to follow Mia's milestones and for sharing your honest take on motherhood.

"Have the best day celebrating. Love and best wishes."

Another user gushed: "Happy first birthday Mia! I've loved watching you grow into such a beautiful little thing."

