Russell Brand’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher appears to publicly withdraw support

Yesterday Kirsty Gallacher posted an Instagram story backing her brother-in-law Russell Brand after he denied a string of serious allegations that he claims have been made against him.

However, now it seems she has publicly withdrawn that support by deleting her post.

Kirsty Gallacher ‘deletes’ Story in support of Russell Brand

Just hours before Russell was accused of sexual assault, rape and abuse, presenter Kirsty, whose little sister Laura is married to the former comedian, shared Russell’s video denial on her Instagram stories. She added a big red heart emoji to show her support.

However, it now seems the post has been deleted. Although Stories expire after 24 hours, this was seemingly taken down before that deadline. No Stories are currently visible on Kirsty’s account.

The rest of the family has remained silent, and Russell’s wife, Laura, has seemingly also deleted her own Instagram account.

Russell Brand speaks out on ‘litany’ of allegations

On Saturday (September 16) Russell Brand posted a video to his YouTube channel claiming he was not going to respond to any news headlines today as he had become the news.

The YouTube video called “So, This Is Happening” saw the 48-year-old shoot down a ‘litany’ of allegations he says have come from mainstream media outlets.

The ex-Hollywood actor said: “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters. One from a mainstream media TV company listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

He explains that while some were “pretty stupid”, like an attack on his no alcohol Community Festival, others were much more worrying.

Russell says: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now.

“And to see that transparency metastasised into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

What is Russell Brand accused of?

The reported accusations against Brand come from several woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse. The incidents allegedly took place at the height of his fame when Brand himself confessed he was “very promiscuous”.

According to reports, the first woman claimed he raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleged he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time. She says she punched him in the stomach to make him stop.

A third alleged victim claims to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out.

And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

Late yesterday afternoon The Sunday Times published an article reporting allegations of abuse, rape and sexual assault of four women.

Channel 4 last night aired a Dispatches special called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight. The 90-minute documentary explored his treatment of women.

Just an hour before the documentary aired, Russell carried out a planned gig at Wembley Park Theatre. After turning up 40 minutes late, he was reportedly met by cheers from the crowds.

According to The Sun Brand told his fans: “I really appreciate your support. I love you.

“I want to do a fantastic show for you. I’ve got a lot of things to talk to you about.

“There are obviously some things that I absolutely cannot talk about – and I appreciate that you will understand.”

