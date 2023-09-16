Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse by four women, The Sunday Times reports.

The allegations were published on Saturday (September 16) afternoon, and include the claim one of the alleged victims was aged 16.

According to the broadsheet newspaper, four people have claimed the actor attacked them between 2006 and 2013.

Brand, 48, uploaded a YouTube address in the early hours of Saturday morning in which he denied a “litany” of allegations he said were from mainstream media outlets.

Russell Brand has reportedly been accused of rape, sexual assault and abuse (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Russell Brand allegations

According to reports, the first woman claimed Brand raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleges he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time.

A third alleged victim reportedly claimed to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out.

And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

Russell Brand YouTube address

In his YouTube address, the former Big Brother’s Big Mouth presenter noted he was “very promiscuous” at the height of his fame, but insisted his relationships were always consensual.

He said: “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters. One from a mainstream media TV company listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

The married personality, who is a father of two with wife Laura, went on: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

Russell Brand took to YouTube to issue a denial (Credit: Russell Brand YouTube)

He added: “These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream. When I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now.

“And to see that transparency metastasised into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

Brand, who was previously married to Katy Perry between 2010 and 2012, also claimed he was being subject to a “coordinated attack”.

He didn’t identify either of the news outlets said to be involved.

However, Channel 4’s Dispatches is now advertising a special airing at 9pm tonight, titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, which will investigate his treatment of women.

Read more: Who is Russell Brand’s wife Laura Gallacher and why did he split from Katy Perry?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.