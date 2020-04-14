Who is Russell Brand's wife Laura and why did he split from Katy Perry?

Russell Brand and wife Laura Gallacher have been happily married for almost three years.

But before the couple got hitched in 2017, he broke the heart of ex-wife and US pop icon Katy Perry.

Fortunately, Russell's womanising ways are long behind him now.

In fact, the former wild child is taking part in Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer tonight – talk about a changed man.

Russell Brand is happily married to wife Laura Gallacher (Credit: Fameflynet)

Who is Russell Brand's wife Laura Gallacher?

Laura Gallacher may look familiar as she is sisters with Sky Sports presenter Kirsty Gallacher.

She's also the daughter of famous golfer Bernard Gallacher.

The fashionista is a success in her own right, however, and owns her own company called The Joy Journal.

Laura designs and sells a range of dungarees on the website – which she was inspired to launch after creating a pair for a friend.

"I wanted to give her something personal and fun. She's an artistic woman and Mum to two young children," she explained.

"Then it clicked. I'd create her some baby pink work overalls, personalised with her name, something that is full of joy, in which she can create joy.

"Other friends saw them and wanted them, I made more. They posted pics, more people requested them. The dungarees had a life of their own, like Frankenstein's Monster in vibrant colours with better stitching."

Her business has been such a success that Laura is releasing her own booked called The Joy Journal on Thursday (April 16), which features 50 activities parents and children can do together.

"I really do hope that this book will be helpful to you during the unprecedented moment we are living in," she said.

"I have a love of creative craft and I have put that love into writing & illustrating a book with 50 joyful activities that you can do with your family."

Does Russell Brand have children?

Yes, Russell has two children with Laura.

The couple welcomed their first daughter Mabel in November 2016 – nine months before getting married.

Less than two years later, Laura gave birth to their second daughter Peggy in July 2018.

Russell and Katy Perry were married for 14 months (Shutterstock)

Why did Russell Brand and Katy Perry split?

Russell Brand and Katy Pretty split after just 14 months of marriage in 2012.

He reportedly ended the relationship via text message – and she hasn't seen him since.

Katy opened up about why they broke up during an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She said: "At first when I met him, he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men do want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, I can’t handle the equalness.

"He didn’t like the atmosphere of me being the boss on tour. So that was really hurtful, and it was very controlling, which was upsetting.

"I felt a lot of responsibility for it ending, but then I found out the real truth, which I can’t necessarily disclose because I keep it locked in my safe for a rainy day."

Katy is now expecting her first child with fiancee Orlando Bloom.

Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is on Channel 4, Tuesdays at 8pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.