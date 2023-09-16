Kirsty Gallacher backs brother-in-law Russell Brand amid ‘serious criminal accusations’ made against him

Kirsty Gallacher has backed her brother-in-law Russell Brand after he denied a string of serious allegations that he claims have been made against him.

Sports presenter Kirsty, whose little sister Laura is married to the former comedian, shared Russell’s video denial on her Instagram stories. She added a big red heart emoji to show her support.

The YouTube video called “So, This Is Happening” sees Russell shoot down a ‘litany’ of allegations he says have come from mainstream media outlets.

The ex-Hollywood actor, 48, adds that while he was “very promiscuous” at the height of his fame, his relationships were always consensual.

Russell Brand denies ‘very serious allegations’ against him in a YouTube video, September 2023 (Credit: YouTube / Russell Brand)

Russell’s sister-in-law Kirsty Gallacher is in full support of the star (Credit: Cover)

Russell Brand: “Serious allegations that I absolutely refute”

He says: “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters. One from a mainstream media TV company listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

He explains that while some were “pretty stupid”, like an attack on his no alcohol Community Festival, others were much more worrying.

Russell says: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”

“These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now.

“And to see that transparency metastasised into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

The actor uses his YouTube channel to “critique, attack and undermine the news”.

However when the video was posted late on Friday, September 15, Russell admits, “I am the news”.

“We’re going to look into this matter” (Credit: YouTube / Russell Brand)

Russell: “I feel like I’m being attacked”

The actor continues: “I don’t mind them using my books and my stand-up to talk about my promiscuous consensual conduct in the past. What I seriously refute are these very, very serious criminal allegations.”

Russell also speaks of witnesses able to contradict these allegations.

He adds: “It’s worth mentioning that there are witnesses whose evidence directly contradicts the narrative that these two mainstream media outlets are trying to construct, apparently, in what seems to be a coordinated attack.

“Now, I don’t want to get into this any further because of the serious nature of the allegations, but I feel like I’m being attacked. We are obviously going to look into this matter because it’s very, very serious.”

Late this afternoon The Sunday Times published an article reporting allegations of abuse, rape and sexual assault of four women.

Channel 4 is now promoting a Channel 4 Dispatches special tonight called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight. The 90-minute documentary will explore his treatment of women.

