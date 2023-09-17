Russell Brand once offered to take naked assistant to meet Jimmy Savile in resurfaced clip

Russell Brand once offered to take his naked female assistant to meet Jimmy Savile in a clip that has resurfaced this weekend.

Yesterday (Saturday September 16) the comedian responded to allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse. He denies he has done anything other than be promiscuous and insisted all of his sexual interactions have been consensual.

Following an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, the allegations were made yesterday. And it was during the airing of Dispatches – Russell Brand: In Plain Sight that a clip of Brand’s offer to Savile resurfaced.

Russell Brand offers ‘naked assistant’ to Jimmy Savile

An audio of Brand speaking to Savile was played in the documentary. The clip was of the two men talking in 2007, during which Savile agreed to meet up with him if Brand could bring a sister.

Brand responded: “I haven’t got any sisters but I’ve got a personal assistant…and part of her job description is that anyone I demand she greets, meets, massages she has to do it. She’s very attractive Jimmy.”

He then asked: “Would you like her to wear anything in particular, Jimmy?”

Savile is then heard replying he would “prefer her to wear nothing”.

Brand’s response was: “Right you want her to meet you naked, okay, that’s not going to be a problem.”

Savile died aged 84 in 2011. His crimes as a child sex abuser and sex offender came to light after more than 450 allegations were brought to the police after his death.

What is Russell Brand accused of?

The reported accusations against Brand come from several woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse. The incidents allegedly took place at the height of his fame when Brand himself confessed he was “very promiscuous”.

According to reports, the first woman claimed he raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleged he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time. She says she punched him in the stomach to make him stop.

A third alleged victim claims to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out.

And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

Late yesterday afternoon The Sunday Times published their article. Then last night Channel 4 last night aired a Dispatches special called Russell Brand: In Plain Sight. The 90-minute documentary explored his treatment of women.

Russell Brand denies allegations

On Saturday (September 16), before the article was officially published, Brand posted a video to his YouTube channel called “So, This Is Happening”.

The two minute and 45 seconds address saw the 48-year-old shoot down a ‘litany’ of allegations he says have come from mainstream media outlets.

The 48-year-old said: “I’ve received two extremely disturbing letters. One from a mainstream media TV company listing a litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks.”

He explained that while some were “pretty stupid”, like an attack on his no alcohol Community Festival, others were much more worrying.

Russell continued: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks, are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.

“These pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous.

“During that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then, almost too transparent, and I’m being transparent about it now.

“And to see that transparency metastasised into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question, is there another agenda at play?”

He added: “I seriously refute these very, very serious criminal allegations.” Brand said there are witnesses that “contradict” the narrative in what he feels is “a co-ordinated attack”.

Last night Russell attended a gig at Wembley Park Theatre. He told the crowd there was things he ‘couldn’t talk about’, but thanked them for their support.

