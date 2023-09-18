Russell Brand’s pregnant wife standing by him amid sex assault allegations: ‘It isn’t easy’

In the latest Russell Brand news, his pregnant wife is reportedly standing by him amid the sex assault allegations made against him.

Following an investigation conducted by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches, the actor has been accused of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women. Russell has denied all allegations and insisted all his sexual interactions have been consensual.

Now it’s been reported that wife Laura, who Russell married in 2017, is sticking by her hubby – with the pair reportedly “determined to get through this”.

Laura is said to be standing by Russell (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Russell Brand news: Wife ‘standing by him’

Russell and wife Laura initially struck up a relationship back in 2007, when she was 19 and he was 30. Things fizzled out though, but then they dated again in 2015 and have been together since. The couple also share daughters Mabel and Peggy.

However, amid the recent sex abuse allegations, it’s been reported that Laura is standing by Russell. Speaking to MailOnline, a friend close to the pair claimed: “What Russell did was firmly in the past, way before he and Laura met.”

The alleged pal went on: “Of course, it isn’t easy but they are determined to get through this.”

Despite her reported support for Russell, on Saturday (September 16) it was claimed she had deleted her Instagram account.

Kirsty Gallacher ‘deletes’ Story in support of Russell Brand

What’s more, sister-in-law Kirsty has seemed to have publically withdrawn her support for Russell after the allegations went public. Just hours before Russell was accused of sexual assault, rape and abuse, presenter Kirsty, whose little sister Laura is married to the comedian, shared Russell’s video denial on her Instagram Stories. She added a big red heart emoji to show her support.

However, it now seems the post has been deleted. Although Stories expire after 24 hours, this was seemingly taken down before that deadline. No Stories are currently visible on Kirsty’s account.

Russell has denied the allegations (Credit: YouTube)

What is Russell accused of?

The reported accusations against Brand come from several woman accusing him of rape, sexual assault and emotional and physical abuse. The incidents allegedly took place at the height of his fame when Brand himself confessed he was “very promiscuous”. According to reports, the first woman claimed he raped her up against a wall at his home in Los Angeles.

A second reportedly alleged he forced her, when she was aged 16, to perform oral sex. It is claimed he was 31 at the time. She claims she punched him in the stomach to make him stop.

A third alleged victim claims to have worked with the comedian. She is said to claim he sexually assaulted her before threatening legal action if she spoke out. And a fourth woman has reportedly accused him of sexually assaulting her, as well as being emotionally and physically abusive.

He denies all the accusations.

