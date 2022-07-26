Roman Kemp praised as he gives distressing insight into debilitating health condition

Roman Kemp, the radio host son of Martin Kemp, has given fans a look at how he handles his health condition.
The 29-year-old Celebrity Gogglebox participant has previously opened up about living with a sleep apnoea.
And now he has revealed how treating the condition can affect him – and his sleeping arrangements.
Roman Kemp issues health update
Beaming widely, Roman shared a snap on Instagram yesterday (Monday July 25) ostensibly showing him hooked up to a CPAP machine.
However, only a breathing mask was visible in the image.
The treatment involves a hose connected to a mask or nosepiece and is worn while the sufferer sleeps.
It delivers a constant and steady air pressure to help anyone connected up with their breathing.
And that’s because a sleep apnoea involves the narrowing of the airways. It means people with an apnoea can snore heavily or even stop breathing in their sleep.
Roman on sleep apnoea
Back in May, Roman revealed he had been instructed to wear a mask for assistance with his apnoea by medics.
There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house.
He also joked the kit was not a boon in the bedroom.
Roman said: “The doctors told me I must wear an oxygen mask. There is absolutely nothing sexy about going back to Roman Kemp’s house.”
He went on: “They are expecting candles and mood lighting but they’re getting a Darth Vader impression into an oxygen tank.”
How fans reacted to latest post
Roman continued to maintain a lighthearted approach to his health condition with his latest Insta post.
Giving a thumbs up in his selfie showing him strapped into his mask, Roman wisecracked: “The best thing is, it’s not that noticeable on your face…”
Several commenters were confused about why Roman was wearing a mask.
But others were impressed he was opening up about it on social media.
“Good to see a young man normalising sleep apnoea,” one person commented.
“Well done for putting this out there and raising awareness!” agreed a second person.
And a third added: “If it is helping then it doesn’t matter what it looks like. Well done for raising awareness.”
Meanwhile, presenter Joel Dommett typed: “Hahahahahhahaaa.”
