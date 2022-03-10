Robbie Williams leaves fans stunned as he shows off ‘dad hair’ transformation

Robbie Williams has clearly ditched his hairstylist after showing off a new look on social media today (March 10).

The 48-year-old musician looked slightly different to his usual self with longer hair for a day out at the park.

In a post shared by wife Ayda, Robbie was seen pushing his youngest daughter, Coco, three, on a swing.

Robbie Williams shows off his wild hair

Alongside the sweet video, Ayda wrote: “@robbiewilliams nailed it #swingentertainment #dadlife #daddyslittlegirl.”

However, it was Robbie’s hair that caught the attention of fans.

Opting for a wild look, the star’s grey hair spiked out in different directions.

Dad hair!

Fans were quick to comment on the unusual style, with one saying: “Bad hair day Robbie?”

A second wrote: “The hair… definitely dad mode!”

In addition, a third stated: “Dad hair.”

Robbie Williams stunned fans with his wild ‘dad hair’ on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A fourth shared: “Did Rob do that to his hair or is it the morning look? My hair looks like that every morning.”

Meanwhile, one likened him to Hollywood actor Jack Nicholson.

They wrote: “Why do I think about Jack Nicholson?”

Another suggested: “The hair! He is morphing into @billyidol.”

A third posted: “Channeling Jim Carrey.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Robbie paid a touching tribute to his late friend Shane Warne.

Ayda shared the sweet clip of husband Robbie on her profile (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Robbie ‘terrified’ of dying

The 52-year-old Aussie cricket star died after suffering a heart attack whilst in Thailand on March 4.

In a new interview, Robbie admitted that he feels “terrified” following the tragedy.

Speaking to The Herald, the singer shared: “His passing has inspired me to think about life in a different way – and the fragility of life is terrifying.”

Robbie added: “If you don’t love Shane Warne, you’re an [bleep].”

