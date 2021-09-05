Soccer Aid viewers stunned by Robbie Williams’ ‘unrecognisable’ appearance

Soccer Aid viewers were left stunned by Robbie Williams during last night’s charity match (September 4).

The musician, who initiated Soccer Aid in 2006, made brief cameos throughout the show at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

But it was his appearance that really took fans by surprise.

Robbie Williams stunned Soccer Aid viewers last night (Credit: ITV)

Robbie, 47, appeared at various points throughout the game.

He firstly chatted to presenter Dermot O’Leary ahead of the match.

Opening up on incredible fundraiser, he shared: “I can’t believe it’s gone on this far and we’ve raised that much money. It’s unbelievable.

“I think we raised £9.7 million last time and tonight we’re going to beat that. Fingers crossed!”

Meanwhile, later on, Robbie appeared on the pitch alongside Alex Scott, Julie Murray and Joel Dommett.

But according to some, the singer looked totally different.

COME ON ENGLAND! Please tune in and help support children around the world > https://t.co/aejNlBBFUH pic.twitter.com/ClR2jCsty1 — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) September 4, 2021

I didn’t recognise Robbie Williams 😳 — lesleylyness (@lesleylyness) September 4, 2021

Is it just me or does Robbie Williams look like a Robbie Williams lookalike? Or have I just not seen him for ages? #socceraid2021 — Keith Henners (@keithhenners) September 4, 2021

Robbie Williams stuns Soccer Aid viewers

Soccer Aid fans rushed to social media to comment on Robbie’s appearance.

On Twitter, one said: “I didn’t recognise Robbie Williams.”

Another shared: “Is it just me or does Robbie Williams look like a Robbie Williams lookalike? Or have I just not seen him for ages? #socceraid2021.”

I didn’t recognise Robbie Williams

A third added: “Don’t look like Robbie.”

However, one appeared to love Robbie’s look.

They shared: “You age like a fine wine! Come on England.”

Robbie appeared at various points throughout the Soccer Aid game (Credit: ITV)

What happened during Soccer Aid?

Mark Wright, Olly Murs and Sir Mo Farah were among the big names taking part for England.

Meanwhile, Martin Compston, Usain Bolt, Kem Cetinay and Patrice Evra played for the Rest of the World XI.

Presenter Stephen Mulhern was also introduced as England’s ‘Masked Winger’.

After an entertaining 90 minutes, the Rest of the World XI beat England 3-0.

Following the match, Robbie penned: “That was an incredible @socceraid for @unicef_uk and felt amazing to be back! Congratulations to the Soccer Aid World XI.

“Thanks to your support, tonight’s #SoccerAid for @unicef_uk made history and raised £13,014,769 which is more than ever before!”

