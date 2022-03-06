Richard Madeley makes heartbreaking revelation about his dad

Richard Madeley has made a heartbreaking revelation about his late dad.

The Good Morning Britain regular, 65, opened up in a new interview about the relationship he had with his father, Christopher Holt Madeley.

Richard said he has a “strong suspicion” that his father was “sexually abused in some way”.

GMB star Richard opened up about his father in a new interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Richard Madeley’s heartbreaking revelation

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Richard said his father was “basically [bleep] up by boarding school”.

Read more: Richard Madeley hits back at backlash over GMB remarks: ‘Couldn’t give a stuff!’

He said his dad would hit him “five or six times a year” as a child, before one time it “went too far”.

Richard told the publication: “That went on until I was about nine or ten and he went a bit too far, hit me too many times, and my mother had a word and that was that.”

Richard said he has a “strong suspicion” that his father suffered sexual abuse “in some way” (Credit: ITV)

The star said it didn’t feel “out of the ordinary” as other boys suffered the same.

However, he said he “didn’t like it” and wished it never happened.

Richard explained that his father’s parents “packed him off to this ghastly place [boarding school]” at 15.

It after they discovered that he had the “beginnings of a girlfriend”.

Richard said his father hit him as a child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained that this happened during the war and his father “spoke with a Shropshire accent” while the other boys “had all been together since prep”, so he was an “outsider”.

Read more: GMB viewers demand Richard Madeley is fired as they issue threat to ITV

Richard added to The Times: “I have a strong suspicion he was sexually abused in some way. He never said that but there were some pointers along the way.”

He said his father felt a “tremendous sense” that his parents “betrayed” him by sending him to boarding school, which “broke him”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.