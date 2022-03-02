Richard Madeley hits back at backlash over GMB remarks: ‘Couldn’t give a stuff!’

Richard Madeley has given his honest view on Good Morning Britain critics after being hit with complaints.

The presenter, 65, recently came under fire on the ITV programme after viewers accused him of “playing down” death threats.

Despite receiving over 800 Ofcom complaints over his commment, Richard insists that he isn’t worried.

Richard Madeley has hit back at Good Morning Britain complaints (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley discusses Good Morning Britain

Speaking about the backlash, he told the Express: “I really, genuinely, couldn’t give a stuff because I know that it doesn’t matter.

“I’m still here and I’m still being asked to work and nobody spits on me in the street, there is no impact in the real world.”

And it appears that the negative comments clearly don’t get to Richard.

It doesn’t have any effect at all

When asked if the criticism affects him, he responded: “It doesn’t have any effect at all. I’ve never had a contract withdrawn or altered. It doesn’t cross over into real life. I couldn’t give a stuff!”

It comes shortly after 855 people complained to Ofcom over Richard’s comments on the show.

The host angered fans last month during a discussion on the death threats Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had been receiving.

Richard declared: ‘I couldn’t give a stuff!’

Richard sparks complaints on GMB, but what did he say?

Mr. Starmer was on the receiving end of death threats following a false claim Boris Johnson made about the leader of the opposition.

Speaking about the threats, Richard said on the show: “Is it that big of a deal?”

Following a swarm of abuse online, the star addressed his comments the following morning.

At the very beginning of the show, which he was hosting alongside Charlotte Hawkins, Richard spoke about what he said.

The presenter explained: “I want to say one thing very quickly at the top here.

“I tried to pose a question on one of our early discussions on the programme about how prolific online death threats are. I didn’t actually quite press it properly, I didn’t go into it enough.”

Richard usually hosts Good Morning Britain alongside Susanna Reid (Credit: ITV)

He continued: “I just want to reiterate the obvious statement that death threats clearly are never acceptable.”

However, viewers have since called him to be “fired” from the ITV programme.

