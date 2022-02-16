GMB viewers have today (February 16) demanded that Richard Madeley is fired from the breakfast TV show – or else.

The comments from fed up viewers came after Richard fronted his third show this week.

Today he was on with Charlotte Hawkins, but many fans of Good Morning Britain want him “gone” – and if he doesn’t go, they’ve issued quite the threat to ITV.

GMB fans have called for Richard Madeley to be fired (Credit: ITV)

What happened on GMB today?

Richard was accused of talking over guest Dawn Neesom when she appeared via video link – with a delay – for a debate about open prisons.

He was also slammed for his comments made yesterday about death threats being made to MPs in a chat about Sir Keir Starmer.

Richard had asked if they were “really that big a deal” – and his apology today did little to satisfy viewers.

What did viewers say about Richard?

Twitter seems pretty unanimous in the belief that they want Richard gone from GMB.

And, if he isn’t gone soon, they’ll act with their feet – issuing a threat to ITV that they’ll switch off or switch over to a rival if the network doesn’t act according and get rid of Richard.

In fact, some admitted they have already turned off.

“Can’t believe Richard Madeley is back on #GMB this morning. Although he does seem to have wound his neck in, its too little too late. @ITV please find someone else,” said one.

“Richard Madeley is possibly the worst presenter I’ve ever come across.

“He’s pushing me back to the BBC every time he’s on. (Death threats to politicians are no big thing) #GMB he has to go,” said another.

“Normalizing death threats is dangerous. Madeley should be sacked,” said another.

“Richard Madeley on again. #GMB Radio on. Refuse to watch if he is on,” another commented.

“I see Richard Madeley is back on #gmb. I won’t be watching until he is gone.

“Disgusting remark him and @toryboypierce made about Starmer yesterday. I won’t be watching until they are both gone,” said another angry viewer.

Richard hosted the show with Charlotte Hawkins today (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t you want viewers?’

“Chuff’s sake, #GMB, 3 days in a row with Richard Madeley, don’t you want viewers??” asked another.

“As soon as I saw he was still employed I went back to Sky News,” said another.

“@GMB need to take action. Time for Richard Madeley to be binned off,” another agreed.

