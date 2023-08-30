Real reason Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson haven’t married yet?

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are one love story from Strictly Come Dancing that isn’t cursed.

Actress Gemma and professional dancer Gorka met on the popular BBC Show – but were not paired.

The former Emmerdale star danced with Aljaž Škorjanec, but the real chemistry was backstage, where she and Gorka first met.

Gemma and Gorka both talk openly about how much they love each other while appearing on shows (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez’s history

Since appearing on the show in 2017, Gorka and Gemma have been happy in love and now have two children.

The pair got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2021 but are yet to tie the knot.

In January last year, almost a full year since the proposal, Gorka appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch and warned that the wedding had no set date.

Steph asked if they had picked a date, he replied: “No we haven’t! We’re too busy!”

He added: “We are always saying ‘We need to pick a date’. We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday.”

If they were busy last year with one child, born in 2019, they are even busier now after recently welcoming their second child.

Steph’s show is where the couple seem tease their fans with wedding info.

Gemma weighs in

In 2021 while on the show, Gemma said: “We’re obviously not going to do it this year [getting married] given everything that is going on.”

However, at the time she also added: “The only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad.”

That may very well have changed after having lunch with Strictly pals Janette and Aljaž.

She said: “You know, Janette and Aljaž had three weddings, we went for lunch with them and she said: ‘We had one in Miami, one in Slovenia and one in England.’ And I said: ‘How was it?’ And she went: ‘Don’t do it!'”

Talking to Hello! last year, they divulged that their wedding approach was “whatever’s easiest” as long as their nearest and dearest were there.

Gemma said: “I’m the most chilled bride, I think, because as long as it’s just close family and friends there really we wouldn’t want anything big. We know we don’t want a massive glitzy occasion, just something nice, with the people there who we want there and chilled really.”

Gemma also told New Magazine last year that Gorka’s “intense” Strictly schedule made it hard for them to “sit down” and make plans.

Gemma and Gorka are on screens tonight (Credit: ITV)

Their new documentary

The duo have a new documentary that airs tonight on W TV Channel called Gemma and Gorka: Life Behind the Lens.

It goes behind the scenes and gives an unfiltered look at their lives as they prepared for their second child, as well as being working parents.

The three-part series will be available on the W TV Channel and UK TV Play, with the first episode dropping tonight at 8pm.

With no set date to tie the knot just yet, fans will have to keep their eyes peeled.

