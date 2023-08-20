Gemma Atkinson looks series, Gorka Marquez listens
TV

Gemma Atkinson rubbishes Strictly ‘curse’ as she addresses Gorka’s ‘chemistry’ with Helen Skelton

She had a word with Helen about it

By Robert Leigh

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrity-pro partnerships are yet to be revealed – but Gemma Atkinson hopes her real-life partner Gorka Marquez will be paired with someone who’ll show him plenty of passion.

Gemma and Gorka are parents of two children following the arrival of baby son Thiago in July. The couple were already mum and dad to four-year-old daughter Mia before Thiago came along.

The telly fave and Spanish pro dancer met after Gemma was cast in Strictly in 2017, alongside Aljaž Škorjanec.

And it is due to her experiences with Aljaž – and how Helen Skelton performed with Gorka in 2022 – that has informed Gemma’s view on what Strictly partners need to dedicate to one another.

Helen Skelton listens to Strictly star Gorka Marquez
Helen Skelton was partnered with Gorka Marquez on the show last year (Credit: BBC)

Gemma Atkinson on Gorka and Helen

Asked about the Strictly ‘curse’, Gorka – who finished as runner-up with Helen in 2022 – dismissed any notion of it existing.

“It’s a myth. That can happen everywhere in any job,” he told OK!.

I remember saying to Helen: ‘You’ve got to be passionate with Gorka, that’s part of the dance.’ I’m always rooting for them to have chemistry!

Gemma was similarly unbothered – and entirely relaxed about Gorka needing to strike up the right chemistry with whoever he dances with.

She explained: “I remember when I had to dance the rumba with Aljaž. Everyone said: ‘You have to look into his eyes and get close,’ and I was like: ‘Oh my God, this is awful!’ But the dance looked rubbish because I didn’t do it.”

Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson laugh
Gorka Marquez and Gemma Atkinson are ‘chilled’ about the curse (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma then revealed a bit of a bombshell as she recalled how she insisted to Helen that she had to be “passionate with Gorka” during their routines.

Gemma added: “I remember saying to Helen: ‘You’ve got to be passionate with Gorka. That’s part of the dance.’ I’m always rooting for them to have chemistry! I think Gorka and I are very lucky in that we’re both understanding of each other’s jobs. We’re chilled.”

‘Mia loves Strictly’

Gemma also revealed how the couple’s firstborn adores her dad’s show. The tot is “obsessed” with it.

Devoted dad Gorka, meanwhile, joked there was one good reason for going away to rehearsals for the 2023 show – and that’s getting some sleep every night!

Read more: Gemma Atkinson drops baby bombshell as she addresses having more kids

YouTube video player

So why do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Gemma Atkinson Gorka Marquez Strictly Come Dancing

Trending Articles

Lauren Hemp of the Lionesses in action
Lionesses’ World Cup pay ‘revealed’ as they lose 1-0 to Spain in the final
Helen Skelton and her ex Richie Myler, her on Loose Women
Helen Skelton marriage breakdown left her ‘battle-hardened’ as she makes ‘sacrifice for her children’
Noel Edmonds and Stephen Mulhern on This Morning
Stephen Mulhern on Noel Edmonds’ reaction to Deal or No Deal replacement news: ‘He did not need to say that’
Alex Scott partner
Does Alex Scott have a partner? What happened with her Coronation Street ex?
Phillip Schofield has a serious expression on his face
Phillip Schofield dealt blow over TV return amid his ‘fears he’ll never work again’
Vicky McClure
These pictures from Vicky McClure’s wedding are so wholesome we’re weeping