Gemma Atkinson drops baby bombshell as she addresses having more children with Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has dropped baby bombshell news while addressing having more children with partner Gorka Marquez.

Telly fave Gemma, 38, and Strictly pro Gorka, 32, welcomed their second child – son Thiago – into the world in July. The couple are also parents to daughter Mia, four.

Gemma and Gorka keep their social media followers informed about their family life with regular Instagram posts. And in her latest update Gemma has told fans about her future plans for more kids joining Mia and Thiago.

Gemma Atkinson is mum to Mia, 4, as well as Thiago (Credit: Channel4.com)

Gemma Atkinson baby news

On Thursday (August 17) Gemma responded to fan queries about whether her and Gorka’s family could grow beyond four.

She reflected in a video clip how her little boy was snoozing after a challenging night.

“Thiago’s asleep,” Gemma said, according to GB News, adding: “Oh my God, last night… brutal. Brutal!”

She went on: “I had, like, a Tasmanian Devil in the bedroom. My scar was sore from picking him up loads. It’s alright now today.”

Explaining she was “obviously absolutely wrecked”, Gemma pressed on: “But I’m just getting on with it because I think it’s because I know, well I do know 100 percent, that I’m never going to do this again.”

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announced their engagement in February 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma Atkinson on having more children

Gemma, set to star in Life Behind The Lens with her man, continued: “We’ve been very blessed to have two babies, a boy and a girl, and we always said we’d hoped for two if we could. We’ve done it, so I’m never, ever having another kid after this.”

I’m never, ever having another kid after this.

The ex Hollyoaks and Emmerdale actress noted she and Gorka wanted to have another child after Mia. But now her mind seems set on remaining a mum of two.

Gemma Atkinson has indicated that’s enough kids for her and Gorka (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She went on: “I think with Mia first time around, I used to think: ‘Oh, I’m definitely going do it again, if I’m lucky enough I’ll do it again’.

“Whereas now I know I’m never going to do it again. I won’t have night feeds when he grows out of them, do you know what I mean? So I’m just getting on with it but I am absolutely [blank].”

