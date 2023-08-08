Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez ‘excited’ as they make big family announcement weeks after welcoming son

Strictly couple Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have shared yet more exciting family news, only a few weeks after the birth of their baby boy.

Professional dancer Gorka met Hollyoaks star Gemma when she was a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Gemma and Gorka now have two children together (Credit: Splash News)

In 2019, they welcomed their first child, Mia. At the end of last month, they shared the lovely news that Mia now has a baby brother, Thiago.

Gemma and Gorka make exciting family announcement

Only a couple of weeks after giving birth to her second child, Gemma has delighted fans with yet another family announcement. Alongside an adorable new snap of her now-family of four, Gemma shared the exciting news that they’ve got their own TV show.

Excited to share with you all our brand new show!

“Excited to share with you all our brand new show! Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens,” she announced this afternoon (August 8).

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have announced a new TV show (Credit: ITV)

It’s exciting news for fans, who often go mad for Gemma’s social media updates on their wholesome family.

Gemma explained the premise behind the programme: “It’s a 3 part series documenting our journey to becoming parents again. Welcoming you into our crazy chaotic home life, we’ve made sure to keep it real and raw and unfiltered! There’s no glam squad, no fancy lighting, just us winging it like most parents. We’ve shared the highs and lows and along the way you’ll meet pelvic floor specialists, women’s health physios, midwives and doctors all sharing their expertise on vaginal births, C sections and VBACS.”

Gemma finished up her announcement by saying: “We hope you enjoy it! Thank you all so much for the support, it means a lot.”

Gemma & Gorka: Life Behind The Lens will be available on W and UKTV Play on August 30 at 8pm.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson laughs off daughter Mia’s very personal question about her appearance following birth of baby boy

Will you be watching? You can head over to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.