Trolls brand Gemma Atkinson ‘fat’ and ‘lazy’ three weeks after giving birth – and she has the perfect response

Gemma Atkinson has shared that she has fallen victim to some unpleasant mum-shaming since giving birth to her baby boy.

The actress welcomed her second child, baby Thiago, with Strictly star Gorka Marquez last month.

Only a few weeks on, she has found herself being cruelly called “fat” and “lazy” by online trolls, but it seems she has the perfect response.

Gemma and Gorka have just had their second child (Credit: Splash News)

Gemma Atkinson mum-shamed

In a video on her Instagram Story yesterday (August 10), Gemma told fans about some nasty comments she has received recently.

You used to be fit and you’re still fat.

She explained that they had come about after she was papped while out and about with her mum and the new baby. After photos of her mum pushing Thiago’s pram were published, she received some hateful DMs calling her “lazy” for not pushing it herself.

“It’s very hilly where I live,” she explained (not that she needs to!). “And I’m still very tender.” She also added: “I got another one saying: ‘You used to be fit and you’re still fat.'”

Gemma responds to hate

However, Gemma did not let the hate get her down.

“It was just funny how everything about the article was very very incorrect,” she giggled. “We were laughing because the article said we were on a shopping spree. The truth was we were walking to the doctors… I needed some steroid cream for my pile.”

Gemma Atkinson has sadly been mum-shamed since giving birth (Credit: ITV)

She also said that showing the photos to her mum caused further amusement. “She went: ‘I actually look okay’. And I went: ‘What about me?’ and she went: ‘Yeah, you do look awful.’

“We both ended up [bleep]ing ourselves laughing.” Said Gemma: “And I just thought, how bloody lucky you are to have family and friends around you that see the funny side of stuff.”

She then reflected on how scary and lonely it can be for many mums who don’t have people to turn to like she does. “If you know anyone who’s just had a baby, check in with them because there’s always mum-shamers all the time,” she urged her followers.

Gemma said that morning alone, she had already had one person “kicking off that Thiago shouldn’t be in the sun”. She received another telling her off for calling him “little man”.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez ‘excited’ as they make big family announcement weeks after welcoming son

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.