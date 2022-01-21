Gorka Marquez has said he and Gemma Atkinson are “too busy” to plan their wedding.

The couple got engaged last February after Strictly Come Dancing pro Gorka popped the question on Valentine’s Day.

But during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch today, Gorka admitted not much wedding planning has been going on due to their busy schedules!

Gorka said he and Gemma are so busy (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Gorka Marquez say?

When asked whether he had set a wedding date, the Spanish dancer said on the Channel 4 show: “No we haven’t!

“We’re too busy! We are always saying ‘we need to pick a date’.

“We were talking the other day and we really need to book a holiday.”

Gemma and Gorka got engaged last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gorka added: “We’ve been doing that for the last two years and haven’t booked one yet. We’re just living and we’re happy like that.”

Gemma and Gorka confirmed their romance back in 2018 after she appeared on Strictly in 2017.

Even though the pair didn’t dance together, rumours of a romance between them both emerged.

In February 2019, Gemma and Gorka announced they were expecting their first child together.

Gorka opened up about wedding plans on Steph’s Packed Lunch (Credit: Channel 4)

Then in July of that year, they welcomed their daughter Mia.

At the time, Gorka gushed on Instagram: “Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier.

“She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times.”

He went on to call Gemma his “asolute HERO”.

Earlier this month, Gemma opened up about having another baby with Gorka.

During an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the former Emmerdale actress revealed she suffered from PTSD following the birth of Mia.

She said: “I’m at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia.

“The first few months of Mia’s life, I kept saying to my partner, Gorka, I’m not going through that again. I’ve now come off it and I feel I could.”

