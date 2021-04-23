Gemma Atkinson reveals exciting plans for wedding to fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson has revealed that she and her Strictly fiancé Gorka Marquez will tie the knot abroad.

The radio DJ and former Hollyoaks and Emmerdale star, 36, also told fans when she was going to walk down the aisle.

When and where will Gemma Atkinson get married to Gorka?

Appearing on today’s episode of Steph’s Packed Lunch on Channel 4 (Friday April 23), Gemma said that the couple’s nuptials would not take place this year.

“We’re obviously not going to do it this year given everything that is going on,” she said.

“The only thing we have agreed on so far is that we are going to do it abroad.

“Gorka wants his family to be able to order drinks at the bar and understand the waiters.

“His family don’t speak English and my family don’t speak Spanish, so we’ve said that we’ll meet halfway.

“That’s all we’ve agreed on. Not this year, but the year after – if I can tolerate him for that long obviously.”

How did the two meet and when did they get engaged?

The two met when they appeared on the BBC dancing show in 2017.

Then, a year later, they went public with their romance.

From then on their relationship has progressed, with the pair moving in together in January 2019.

Gemma said on the Lorraine show that it was like living with “my best friend”.

Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes.

“I’ve been on my own for three years, and now I’m living with Gorks. It’s great.”

After welcoming baby Mia in July 2019, the couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day this year (2021).

“Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes,” she said on Instagram.

Gemma and her… moustache?

The two’s adorable banter was no more in evidence when Gorka, 30, teased her during lockdown.

Once again taking to Instagram, Gemma said: “Gorka legit said to me this morning that ‘your moustache is something else!’”

Not one to miss the opportunity of keeping the joke going, Gemma then shared an image of herself with a drawn-on moustache.

“I think I look incredible,” she said.