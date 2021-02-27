Gemma Atkinson confessed on Instagram that her boyfriend, Gorka Marquez, has been teasing her about her ‘moustache’.

The TV star and her professional dancer boyfriend have spent all three lockdowns together with their daughter, Mia.

And with salons closed, it’s been impossible for everyone to keep their beauty regimes in check – including Gemma.

Gemma Atkinson says Gorka has been teasing her (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gemma Atkinson reveals embarrassing secret

On Saturday (February 27), Gemma took to Instagram to reveal that her man’s been poking fun at her.

According to the dancer, Gemma’s grown a moustache over lockdown.

She wrote: “Gorka legit said to me this morning that ‘your moustache is something else!'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Atkinson (@glouiseatkinson)

Gemma then shared a picture of herself with a cartoon moustache pasted onto her face. It included the caption: “I think I look incredible.”

Gorka and Gemma have been together for over three years.

They originally met behind the scenes of Strictly Come Dancing in 2017.

Gemma poked fun on Instagram (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Gemma and Gorka’s fans praise the pair

Last year, fans praised the pair for choosing to not travel abroad to see Gorka’s family.

Gemma told her followers that she and her boyfriend, 30, had planned to jet off to see his loved ones in Bilbao, a city in Spain.

However, because of coronavirus restrictions, they chose to give the trip a miss.

The couple’s fans praised her for not jetting off and leaving the country at a time when COVID-19 infections were still rising.

One said: “Respect to you Gemma as it’s not stopping most other celebs flying out, peeing me off when it’s essential travel only!”

“So refreshing seeing a celebrity that doesn’t think they are above the rules and travel anyway. Respect to you both,” added a second fan.

While a third replied: “Disgusting other celebs that they think they are exceptions to the rules!”

