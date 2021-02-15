Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are engaged and confirmed the happy news on Instagram.

Former Hollyoaks, Casualty and Strictly star Gemma, 36, took to the social media site to reveal that Gorka had asked for her hand in marriage on Valentine’s Day.

But just how did Gemma meet Gorka, and what has their romance been like? Here’s a full timeline…

What did Gemma Atkinson say about her engagement to Gorka?

Starting in the present day, Gemma shared a loved-up image of the pair on the social media site.

Cuddling her new fiancé and planting a kiss on his cheek, she had her sparkling new engagement ring on show.

She captioned the image: “Valentine’s forever… Of course I said yes,” followed by a red heart emoji.

The fabulous news was greeted with squeals of excitement from the Strictly community.

How did fans react to the Gemma and Gorka engagement?

Pro dancer Dianne Buswell said: “That’s awesome congrats guys.”

It wasn’t just Dianne either, as Oti Mabuse chipped in with: “Yesssssssssss CONGRATULATIONS. MY HEART! So happy for you.” [Sic]

The best news ever!! So happy for you guys.

Meanwhile, Karen Hauer wrote: “The best news ever!! So happy for you guys.”

Amy Dowden sent congratulations as well, writing: “Yayyyyy massive congrats you guys.” [Sic]

2017: How did Gemma and Gorka meet?

Gemma appeared on the 2017 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

She was partnered with Aljaž Skorjanec, while Gorka danced with Alexandra Burke.

As the competition progressed, rumours of a romance emerged.

2018: Pair confirm romance

Meanwhile, in 2018, the pair went public on Valentine’s Day with an Instagram post.

2019: Gemma confirmed they moved in together

In January 2019, Gemma confirmed the pair had moved in together.

Appearing on Lorraine, Gemma said that living with Gorka was like “living with her best friend”.

“I’ve been on my own for three years, and now I’m living with Gorks. It’s great,” she said.

2019: Gemma and Gorka announce pregnancy

The next milestone in their relationship came only a month later in February, when the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

Once again announcing the news on Instagram, she told fans: “Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year.

“Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already.”

July 2019: Gemma and Gorka became parents

Baby Mia was born on July 4, 2019.

Gorka told fans: “Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier.

“She’s incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times. @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO!”

Talking about motherhood, Gemma told Giovanna Fletcher on her Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast: “Until I met Gorka, I couldn’t picture myself with a family with anybody because the relationships that I had previously weren’t stable enough for me to even consider having a child.

“I’d just always imagined that I’d be 40-odd with six or seven dogs and I’d be fine with it.

“I just – when I met Gorka, something changed in me and I thought, ‘Ooh there’s a softer side of me.’ ”

