Ranvir Singh has revealed she feels “confident” after previously battling alopecia.

The Good Morning Britain host, 43, has suffered from the hair loss condition since she was eight years old.

Alopecia causes hair to fall out in small patches, which can be noticeable in some people.

What did Ranvir Singh share?

Ranvir has spoken previously of her hair loss on GMB, explaining that it was triggered by the death of her father.

However, it appears the presenter has worked through her past struggles.

Taking to Instagram today (April 14), Ranvir showed off her locks following a trip to the hairdressers.

A haircut has never just been about style or fashion

The star looked glowing as she debuted a new “chunky bob” and a sweeping fringe.

Alongside the post, Ranvir penned: “Well today’s post-lockdown haircut @kitchhair with Luca working his magic has been a revelation.

“As most of you know, I’ve had #alopecia since my dad had a heart attack and died when I was 8/9 yrs old. So a haircut has never just been about style or fashion.

Ranvir Singh looked incredible after debuting her post-lockdown hair transformation (Credit: ITV)

“It’s always driven by how best to make me feel confident around covering patches.”

Furthermore, she said: “For the first time ever I’ve had bonded extensions courtesy of @simplyhairuk added into my fringe!! Luca you genius!!

“There are so many new techniques and products out there to help if you have the same problem so please don’t despair.”

Ranvir, who is stepping in for Lorraine Kelly this week, was praised by fans.

One gushed: “You look amazing! Can’t wait to watch you on Lorraine again tomorrow.”

A second added: “Love it! Wish mine looked half as good!”

Ranvir has suffered from alopecia since childhood (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ranvir opens up on her alopecia battle

Meanwhile, Ranvir has always been open about her struggles with alopecia.

In a previous interview, she detailed more about her condition.

She said: “I’ve had alopecia since I was about eight or nine, my dad died and I mean, I know what caused it and it never, ever got better.

“I know you can’t tell now but it is there underneath it all and it makes you exceptionally self-conscious doesn’t it?”

Furthermore, Ranvir has also offered out handy tricks for living with hair loss.

These include having a fringe, using tinted thickening powders and having extensions fitted to create thickness.

