Ranvir Singh replaced Lorraine Kelly on her show today and will continue to do so this week.

Lorraine is enjoying a two-week Easter break from her programme and had Cat Deeley fill in for her last week.

On Monday, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir returned to take over duties and viewers were divided.

Ranvir filled in for Lorraine Kelly today (Credit: ITV)

Ranvir Singh hosts Lorraine this week

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Ranvir hosting the programme again.

One unhappy person said: “@ranvir01 is so unprofessional. Get Lorraine back now.”

One tweeted: “@GMB when is @reallorraine back? Struggling to watch and listen to @ranvir01. Totally out of her depth trying to cover for @reallorraine.”

Many viewers loved having Ranvir as host (Credit: ITV)

What did Lorraine viewers say?

Some also accused Ranvir of ‘interrupting’ guests on the show.

One said: “@ranvir01 sadly you interrupted Paul Burrell several times whilst he was talking, not good television interviewing.”

Another agreed: “@ranvir01 Please as nice as you are. STOP BUTTING IN!”

One told Ranvir on Twitter to “let guests speak”.

However, others were thrilled to have Ranvir in the Lorraine seat.

One gushed: “Ranvir is brilliant on @lorraine. Thank you @ITV.”

Another said: “@ranvir01 covering on @lorraine is always an absolute joy. She’s just so lovely.”

Lorraine is enjoying a break (Credit: ITV)

One added: “Loved watching @ranvir01 on Lorraine this morning.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Cat filled in for Lorraine on the show last week.

However, she was met with some criticism from trolls who moaned she was “too happy”.

Her fans rushed to her defense and praised her on Twitter.

One said: “See ‘Cat Deeley‘ is trending on UK Twitter, only to discover that it’s just a bunch of people complaining that Cat Deeley is too happy and nice.

Cat hosted the daytime programme last week (Credit: ITV)

“You people deserve to have to watch morning TV. It is both your crime and your punishment.”

Another added: “Woah – everyone hating on Cat Deeley for… wait… being too nice and happy? Wtf is up with people?”

Cat had previously admitted to Lorraine that she felt “terrified” about the job.

She told the host: “I hope I’m even half as good as you Lorraine. I’m a little bit terrified.”

