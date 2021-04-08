GMB host Ben Shephard looked aghast when co-host Ranvir Singh suggested he form Strictly Come Dancing’s first-ever all-male couple.

Former Strictly star Ranvir suggested the idea after recent reports that the new series would feature an all-male dancing couple.

However, Ben didn’t seem keen on the idea.

Ben Shephard didn’t look overjoyed by the suggestion on today’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

What did Ben Shephard say on GMB?

Ranvir, 43, appeared on 2020’s series of Strictly and formed a dazzling partnership with Italian pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Featuring Giovanni in a segment, the hosts discussed the forthcoming series.

After seeing Gio on screen, she turned to Ben and said: “Also, since Giovanni wants to do a male-and-male pairing, so… Ben.

“Annie [Ben’s wife] might be more relaxed with you being on it.”

Ben wasn’t quite sure what to say and looked a bit taken aback.

“I’m sure she would be. Maybe,” he said.

Ranvir appeared on Strictly with Giovanni last year (Credit: BBC)

Why has Ben been banned from Strictly?

Last August, Ben appeared on Lorraine and chatted to Andi Peters.

He explained to Andi that wife Annie had banned him from Strictly because of the show’s infamous curse.

He said: “Andi, I would love to do Strictly.

My wife really doesn’t want me to do Strictly, I’ve spoken about it very publicly, but she’s not interested in me having an affair.

“As you know, I spent three years in university learning to dance, I have a degree in dance – it doesn’t make me a good dancer, obviously.

Could Motsi also be out this year? (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening with Motsi this year?

Another person who might be missing out on this year’s series is judge Motsi Mabuse.

Speculation suggests that Motsi has signed up for the German version of Strictly – Let’s Dance – and its tour.

However, her colleague Craig Revel Horwood said she’d be “mad” to miss the new series.

“I read that and I think she’d be absolutely mad [to leave Strictly], darling, doing the German tour rather than Strictly!” he said on GMB.