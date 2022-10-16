Ranvir Singh makes heartwarming confession about boyfriend as she addresses 18-year age gap

Ranvir Singh has opened up about the age gap between her and her boyfriend, Louis Church, as she admitted she’s found “joy” in their relationship.

The Good Morning Britain presenter has often kept her personal life fairly under-the-radar, and tight-lipped about her romance with 27-year-old Louis.

However, now 45-year-old Ranvir has addressed their age gap and their relationship of two years.

The couple first started dating in 2020 when Ranvir competed on Strictly Come Dancing – and where future-boyfriend Louis worked as a production secretary.

They ultimately got to know each other more when Ranvir was in isolation with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice due to Covid measures.

The restrictions meant contestants could not socialise with people not on the Strictly team.

As a result, Louis was one of the few people she was allowed to see outside of rehearsals.

The pair developed a strong bond, and Louis has even met Ranvir’s son Tushaan – after they were spotted at the races at Ascot earlier this year.

Ranvir addresses 18-year age gap

The TV presenter is notoriously private about her relationship with Louis, who is 18 years younger.

However, in a recent interview, the Ranvir revealed she’s found “a bit of magic” after meeting Louis on Strictly.

Despite the age gap, Ranvir says the topic “isn’t something we joke about”.

Speaking to The Sun’s Fabulous, she said: “Age is no guarantee of someone being wonderful to you. There are complete [expletive] who are exactly the same age as you.”

The TV star added that a 50-year-old man could have “no idea about being a good partner”.

What’s more, Ranvir revealed that she was “a lot more immature” than Louis is at 27 when she was his age.

“There are things that he is better at than I am in terms of just being a good human being,” she added.

“And I’m learning from him. So to me, it’s a complete joy.”

Ranvir’s boyfriend gets approval

The mum-of-one also confirmed that her son Tushaan has given her boyfriend his seal of approval, as evidenced by a family outing they had at Ascot in July.

Ranvir shares Tushaan with her ex-husband Ranjeet Singh Dehal. Their split was announced shortly before she made her debut on Strictly.

However, it’s believed the pair actually split a few years before.

This summer, Ranvir teased fans with a rare glimpse of her boyfriend Louis Church.

It seemed the pair were holidaying in Boston, Massachusetts and enjoying some time away.

Ranvir confirmed her romance with Louis late last year (December 2021).

The pair went public at the Jingle Bell Ball.

Onlookers said the lovebirds were spotted kissing and cuddling.

A source added: “They both are clearly madly in love and were holding hands nearly all day. They have incredible chemistry. Ranvir was beaming with happiness as she watched Louis and Tushaan together.”

They added that they make a “really happy family unit” and that it’s “so great” to see Ranvir “so happy again”.

