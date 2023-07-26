Rachel Riley explains why she and Pasha Kovalev won’t have more kids amidst ‘marriage struggles’ reports

Rachel Riley has opened up about why she and Pasha Kovalev don’t plan on having any more children.

The Countdown presenter, 37, has been married to the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 43, since 2019 after meeting on the 2013 series of Strictly.

Since their time on the show, Rachel and Pasha have become the proud parents of daughters Maven, three and a half, and Noa, 20 months.

Rachel Riley and Pasha on Kovalev have been married since 2019 (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Riley speaks on more children with Pasha Kovalev

Speaking to Hello!, Rachel revealed that she and Pasha are currently not planning on having any more children. The presenter explained that they are happy with their two girls, but that if they had a lot of staff then she would be happy to keep having more children!

She said: “We’re happy where we are. If I had all the help in the world and all the staff in the world to keep having babies…but I think we’re happy with two. We’re just starting to get out of the woods and they can play together now. They can be left together for a little bit, it’s starting to get a little bit easier. So I think we’re on that note.”

Rachel recently opened up about their busy schedules (Credit: ITV)

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev’s busy schedules

The mother-of-two recently opened up about her and Pasha’s hectic work schedules, hinting at struggles the pair face in their relationship.

Speaking to The Sun, Rachel explained that they prioritise family time. However, she said they are often like “ships that pass in the night“.

She said: “I guess it’s family time as much as anything at the moment. We have a rare date night because he’s going to be away for quite a long time.

It’s nice to have date nights especially as we can be ships that pass in the night.

“When you first get together, if they’re away for three months and you’ve only been together a month, it’s a big deal. But when you’ve been together the best part of a decade and you can see a future of however many more decades that you get together, it kind of changes your perspective.”

She added: “It’s nice to have date nights especially as we can be ships that pass in the night, especially when you have kids as well.”

The star also recently revealed that she and Pasha have “put a pin” in their sex life for the time being. She said they’ll rekindle things “when Noa is off the boob”.

