Rachel Riley takes fresh swipe at Anne Robinson after Countdown ‘feud’ rumours: ‘She might make you cry’

Rachel Riley has taken aim at former Countdown colleague Anne Robinson, a year after the ex host’s run on the Channel 4 series came to an end.

Former The Weakest Link question poser Anne, 78, proved a divisive presenter for the numbers and letters gameshow during her year-long stint at the helm. She took over from Nick Hewer in June 2021 after The Apprentice star vacated his seat on the programme after nine years.

But Anne’s time on Countdown saw tabloid reports claiming a ‘feud’ existed between her and other show favourites. And, at one point in November 2021, it was even reported that Rachel was ready to “walk away”. At the time, Rachel also indicated Anne wasn’t the “cuddliest” – but had a “different flavour” as host.

But now the 37-year-old maths whiz has hinted again she and Anne didn’t “gel” together.

Anne Robinson left Countdown a year ago (Credit: YouTube)

Rachel Riley Countdown news

Rachel joined Countdown in 2009, after Carol Vorderman departed after 26 years in charge of placing the vowels and consonants, and providing answers for the programme’s toughest numbers calculations.

During that time she has seen Jeff Stelling, Nick and current host Colin Murray anchor the show, as well as Anne. Speaking to Fabulous, Rachel made it clear she adores working alongside “massive nerd” Colin, 46.

Rachel said: “He brings so much enthusiasm and he’s very quick with a pun or references to bands or lyrics, which he’ll weave into his next link. It’s fun and everyone’s enjoying it.”

Colin Murray is the fourth permanent Countdown anchor Rachel Riley has worked alongside (Credit: YouTube)

‘She might make you cry’

Rachel – married to Strictly Come Dancing star Pasha Kovalev, 43 – also admits her working relationship with Colin is not the same as one experienced previously on set.

“It is very different. Each presenter has their own style and you don’t always gel with everybody that you work with.” She added: “You’re not going to get a sympathetic shoulder to cry on from Anne. But she might make you cry!”

You’re not going to get a sympathetic shoulder to cry on from Anne.

Sounds like a conundrum for Rachel may have been solved…

Read more: Rachel Riley admits she and husband Pasha ‘like ships that pass in the night’

Countdown airs on Channel 4, weekdays, from 2.10pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.