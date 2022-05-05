Countdown star Rachel Riley seemed to make a thinly-veiled dig at her co-star, Anne Robinson, on Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, May 4).

The apparent swipe was made just days after it was announced that Anne would be stepping down from her role hosting the long-running Channel 4 show.

Rachel Riley and Anne Robinson

Just days after Anne announced that she was leaving Countdown, Rachel broke her silence.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram to share a selfie with her 540k followers.

In the snap, Rachel can be seen holding a glass of drink as she smiles for the camera.

“Drinking a toast to the next chapter in Countdown’s history…,” she captioned the post.

“I think you’re going to like it!”

Was Rachel’s post a dig at Anne? (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Plenty of Rachel’s 540k followers took to the comment section to discuss the “next chapter” of Countdown.

“I don’t care who’s in the chair as long as Rachel and Susie [Dent] are still on the program. My 2 favourites,” one of her followers wrote.

However, others debated whether Rachel was taking a dig at Anne…

“In other words but won’t say the words thank god Anne is leaving,” one joked.

Another asked: “Are you toasting the fact that Anne has finally left??”

“Celebrating Anne leaving??” one asked followed by laughing face emojis.

Anne revealed the real reason she’s quitting Countdown (Credit: Channel 4 / YouTube)

Anne Robinson quits Countdown

On Monday, Anne announced that she is leaving her role hosting Countdown after less than a year doing it.

Speaking about quitting, Anne said: “I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for. Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

She then went on to say that she has a house in New York, grandchildren, and a garden that deserves her now attention.

However, there is another reason she quit the role. Anne, who was working for Channel 4 on a freelance basis, reportedly didn’t want to sign a contract with the broadcaster.

Speaking to The Sun she said: “I come from a long line of alcoholic, Irish bandits so to suggest I go PAYE is a bit like asking Philip Green or Richard Branson to join the company payroll.

“I wasn’t interested in any offer on that basis. Even if it included financial parity.”

Countdown airs on weekdays from 2:10pm on Channel 4 and All4.

