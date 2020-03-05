Queen's former press secretary brands Meghan and Harry 'spiteful and inconsiderate'

The Queen's former press secretary says it's 'spiteful and inconsiderate' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not to bring baby Archie back to the UK for their final engagements as working members of the royal family.

The couple want to start a new life in Canada with their son Archie and be financially independent from the royal family.

The Queen's former press secretary has criticised Harry and Meghan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dickie Arbiter, who was a spokesperson for the Queen from 1988 to 2000, believes the couple should have allowed the royal family to spend some time with their son, who turns one in May.

He told Nine News Australia: "I'm sorry, there isn't an excuse for not bringing him.

"His family are not going to get a chance to see him for quite some time, because Harry and Meghan are going to be in Canada or the United States.

The couple have chosen not to bring Archie back to the UK with them (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"They flew Archie down to Southern Africa in October for that visit, so it wasn't too far to take him there, so I believe that they should bring him."

Dickie added: "It is spiteful, it's inconsiderate as well, and the Queen is going to be 94 in April, she's not going to be with us much longer.

It would be a great pity if Archie wasn't brought over so that his great-grandparents could see him.

"Prince Philip is going to be 99 in June, he's not going to be here much longer.

"You've got to be practical, he was in hospital at Christmas, he looked pretty frail when he came out, and he's up at Sandringham, nobody's seen him, and he is frail.

"People do get frail at that age and it would be a great pity if Archie wasn't brought over so that his great-grandparents could see him."

Dickie believes the couple should have let the Queen and Prince Phillip see their Great Grandson (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan's final engagements as working members of the royal family start this evening with them attending the Endeavour Fund Awards at the Mountbatten Festival of Music and the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

It has also been confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on March 8, with further details yet to be announced.

The Commonwealth Service on March 9 will be one of Meghan and Harry's final official engagements before they step down from royal duties at the end of the month.

The service, which will be broadcast live on BBC One and attended by senior members of the royal family, will include a reflection given by international boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, and special musical performances by Alexandra Burke and Craig David.

