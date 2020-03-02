Kate and William to reunite with Meghan and Harry at annual Commonwealth Service

The Duchess of Cambridge will publicly reunite with sister-in-law Meghan Markle at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.

It will be the first time Kate and Meghan have appeared in public together since Meghan and Harry announced plans to quit the UK.

Meghan and Kate will publicy reunite at an event with the rest of the Royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly 'very sad' not to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle by their side

The Duchesses will join Head of the Commonwealth the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Prince Harry at the event.

It will be the first time Kate and Meghan have been seen in public since Harry and Meghan announced they were quitting the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Commonwealth Service will be one of Meghan and Harry's final official engagements before they step down from royal duties at the end of the month.

Read more: Queen 'very sad' Archie isn't joining Harry and Meghan and final royal engagements

The service, which will be broadcast live on BBC One, will include a reflection given by international boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, and special musical performances by Alexandra Burke and Craig David.

Kate and Meghan will attend with their husbands and the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan's final engagements also include them attending the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5 at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Read more: Royal fans praise the Queen for her 'beautiful' tribute to Prince Harry

It has also been confirmed that Meghan will mark International Women's Day on March 8, with further details yet to be announced.

It is not yet known when Meghan will fly back to the UK from she and Harry's new home in Canada but it has been reported that she will not be bringing baby Archie with her.

Read more: Prince William 'promoted' to new role by Queen as Prince Harry steps away from royal family

The Cambridges also have a busy week coming up.

They will spend March 3 - 5 touring Ireland, visiting Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.