Royal fans praise the Queen for her 'beautiful' tribute to Prince Harry

Royal fans have heaped praise on the Queen for sharing a sweet tribute to Prince Harry on social media.

A video posted on the monarch's official Instagram page on Friday (February 28 2020) afternoon showed a rendition of Bon Jovi's classic Livin' on a Prayer being played during the changing of the guard ceremony.

And the post's caption appeared to signal unity between the Queen and her grandson, the Duke of Sussex.

It read: "Changing of the Guard at Buckingham Palace!

"During each ceremony The Queen's Guard hands over responsibility for protecting Buckingham Palace and St James's Palace to the New Guard.

"Today the band played a special medley of @bonjovi music to celebrate his collaboration with the @weareinvictusgames."

In the comments, a number of Royal fans wondered if the video was a sign the Queen was backing Harry and Meghan - despite reports of a row over the use of the Sussex Royal brand after they step down as working members of the Royal Family.

One wrote: "I kinda think this was a 'we support harry and his work' nod from the royals?"

Another replied: "Same! Doing their best to still show a united front and nodding at Harry's endeavours."

Doing their best to still show a united front.

Someone else commented back: "There's been a lot of gossip that Harry is upset about his treatment... so this seemed planned."

"This is so heart warming," wrote a fourth.

Another follower put: "Well, this made my day much better."

Someone else said: "Her Majesty is a class act!"

"Beautiful!" another wrote simply.

Royal fans think the post was a show of unity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Last week, it was reported that the Queen had banned Harry and Meghan from using the Sussex Royal brand after they step down - and had drafted in a team of top lawyers to do it.

But a statement issued by the Sussexes said they had agreed to stop using the brand because of "specific UK government rules surrounding the use of the world Royal".

The lengthy statement, posted on their website, was slammed by one royal expert who thought it was a "spiteful" response to the brand decision.

