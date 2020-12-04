The Queen has lost her beloved pet dog Vulcan, a dorgi, according to reports.

It believed the dachshund-corgi cross died a few weeks ago at Windsor.

Vulcan was the Queen’s companion since 2007 and it is thought he was around 13-years-old.

His death means the Queen only has one remaining pet dog, Candy, also a dorgi.

The Queen reportedly lost her beloved pet dog Vulcan, a dorgi (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The two dogs featured on the front of Vanity Fair with the Queen in 2016.

The Sun claims the 94-year-old monarch is “upset” at Vulcan’s passing.

Her Majesty adores her dogs and it’s always a blow, particularly now.

A palace source told the tabloid: “Clearly the loss of a loved pet is upsetting.”

And another source told the Mail Online: “Her Majesty adores her dogs and it’s always a blow, particularly now.”

Monty sadly passed away shortly after the Olympic sketch with the Queen and Daniel Craig (Credit: YouTube)

Loss of dog Vulcan could make for a quieter royal Christmas for The Queen

The Queen’s loss comes ahead of a potentially very quiet Christmas.

It has been reported she and Prince Phillip, 99, will not be forming a bubble with other members of the royal family. They are expected to spend Christmas Day ‘quietly’ at Windsor.

It is also reported the Queen decided to stop breeding dogs in 2018 as she did not want to leave any behind when she dies. It has also been suggested there were fears she could possibly trip over a large group of animals.

The Queen has always been known for being a dog lover. She has had a particular fondness for corgis since she was given Susan as an 18th birthday present.

The Queen and Philip will apparently have a quiet Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She has owned over 30 others, all descended from Susan.

However, Willow – a 14th-generation descendant – was put down in April 2018 and the Queen’s last corgi Whisper died six months later.

Another pet dog, Monty, memorably appeared alongside the Queen in her Olympic sketch. She filmed alongside James Bond star Daniel Craig for the mini-film in 2012. Sadly, however, Monty passed away six months later.

How the Queen looks after her pets herself

The Queen has always looked after her own dogs as much as possible. She feeds them herself, mixing their food on a tray brought by a footman, and still tries to walk them too.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment last night (Thursday, November 3).

Last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also lost a pet dog, Lupo.

