Buckingham Palace have confirmed that The Queen and Prince Philip will spend a ‘quiet Christmas’ at Windsor Castle.

Traditionally, The Queen and her extended family spend Christmas at her sprawling Sandringham House.

However, due to COVID travel restrictions and likely the three bubble Christmas rule, she shall remain in Windsor this year.

This will be the first time in 33 years they have not spent Christmas at Sandringham.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.”

The Queen will remain at Windsor this Christmas (Credit: SplashNews)

Why isn’t The Queen spending Christmas at Sandringham?

Her decision comes days after the government announced they shall relax lockdown restrictions over Christmas.

From December 23 to 27 up to three households or bubbles are allowed to celebrate Christmas together.

Read more: Kate Middleton opened up about experiencing mum guilt to Giovanna Fletcher

However, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned the nation to remain ‘careful’ when spending time with loved ones.

While Chief Medical Officer for England, Chris Whitty, even warned against families kissing and hugging their elderly relatives.

The Queen and Prince Philip have remained under their ‘HMS Bubble’ since the first lockdown.

Prince Edward and Sophie of Wessex are predicted to spend Christmas with The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Who will The Queen form Christmas bubbles with?

Relocating from Buckingham Palace to Windsor, they are being cared for by a specific set of staff who have adhered to strict social distancing rules.

However, they were able to escape to their Scottish estate, Balmoral over the summer.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘gagged by Netflix from speaking about The Crown’

In August, Prince William and Kate Middleton were reported to have visited them in Scotland along with their three children.

But they were said to have maintained strict social distancing measures at all times.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are unlikely to spend Christmas with The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

As for The Queen’s own bubble this year, it has been widely reported that she shall invite son Prince Edward.

Along with his wife, Sophie Countess of Wessex, and their two teenage children.

It is also being predicted that the third component of their bubble shall make up of her eldest son, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

As for Prince William and Kate, they may form a bubble with Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael.



But Carole and Michael could choose to form a bubble with their other two children and their significant others – Pippa and James.

Therefore, William and Kate may opt for a quiet family Christmas themselves this year.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are believed to have no plans to return to the UK anytime soon.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.