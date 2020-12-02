Rochelle Humes is back at the gym after giving birth, but judging by her Instagram she can’t seem to tear herself away from her newborn.

The This Morning host, who welcomed her third child back in October, took to social media today (December 2) to reveal that she was working hard on her fitness.

But she had a little surprise for her followers, turning the camera to show her husband Marvin cuddling up to baby Blake.

“Got the full team support,” laughed the star as she showed off her family.

It was a family affair in the gym for Rochelle (Credit: Instagram)

Rochelle Humes is a ‘sweaty mama’

The one-time singer added: “Baby boy! First day at the gym!”

Marvin added: “He’s here and he’s ready to go!”

Rochelle returned to the gym for the first time since giving birth last week.

Baby boy! First day at the gym!

“So that is me. A sweaty mama. Just finished my first little workout,” she told her fans on Instagram while still in the gym.

She went on to confess that she had found the session harder than she had imagined.

‘I didn’t enjoy it’

“I didn’t enjoy it too much on my own, I’m gonna be honest,” continued the star.

“I’m thinking of roping Marvin in, maybe. One day next week or on Friday.”

True enough, Marvin did indeed join her in the gym – although this time he was only watching!

Rochelle’s baby fears

The mum of three shared a clip of herself last month breastfeeding Blake in her London home.

Alongside the snap, she told fans she had visited the doctor with her little one.

She wrote: “Home from the docs… Baby B hasn’t been feeling great, they think that diary isn’t agreeing with him.

“So no more formula top ups… breast is best for the foreseeable.”

She added: “Which also means some double pumping and diary free for me.”

