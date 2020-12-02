The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK and the rollout will begin next week.

Health regulators have said that the jab – made by Pfizer and BioNTech – is safe for use.

And, not only that, is it said to be 95% effective when it comes to offering protection against coronavirus.

The breakthrough means the UK will be the first country in the world to offer a mass vaccination programme.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK (Credit: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/Shutterstock)

What has the government said about the COVID-19 vaccination?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted earlier this morning (December 2).

He said: “Help is on its way.

“The NHS stands ready to start vaccinating early next week.”

He asked Brits to “double their resolve” in the next few months while the tiered system is in place and we wait for the roll-out of the jab.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson also commented that the vaccine would “allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again”.

As a result of the approval, those who are most vulnerable will get the vaccine first (Credit: Pexels)

Who will get it first?

Who will get it first is the question that’s undoubtedly on everybody’s lips.

The UK has ordered 40 million doses, with 10 million due by the end of the year.

The initial 800,000 doses, which will cover 400,000 people, will be available next week.

The government has pledged that the most vulnerable will get the vaccine first.

As a result, older adult care home residents and care home workers will be the first to get the jab.

Next, all those over 80 and health and social care workers will be vaccinated.

The majority of those who fall into the top two categories can expect to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

Who will be vaccinated in the second phase?

Next in line will be the over 75s, followed by the over 70s and the over 65s.

High and medium-risk adults under 65 will be next, followed by all those aged over 60.

The 40 million Pfizer vaccines will have run out at this point.

Those aged 55 and over and then those aged 50 and over will be next on the list.

This phase is expected to take a further five months to complete.

Who will be vaccinated in phase three?

Finally, the rest of the population will be vaccinated.

The order in which these are done is yet to be determined, however.

How many injections will I need?

Brits will have to have two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and the injections will need to be administered 21 days apart to provide coronavirus protection.

The NHS will contact Brits when it’s their turn to have the vaccination.

