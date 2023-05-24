Princess Kate looking stern
News

Real reason Princess Kate declines to sign autograph for royal fan amid protocol

Princess Kate was at Chelsea Flower Show

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Princess Kate seemingly declined to sign an autograph for a royal fan during an engagement earlier this week.

However, the real reason behind this “snub” has since been revealed…

Princess Kate at Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Kate was at Chelsea Flower Show (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Why did Princess Kate declines to sign autograph?

On Monday (May 22), Kate made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The Princess of Wales was there to take part in the show’s first-ever children’s picnic.

For the event, Kate invited children from ten different London schools. They had the opportunity to look at several floral displays in the garden.

She also had the opportunity to meet some of the children while they worked on some sketches. It was during her interactions with kids that Kate seemingly refused to sign an autograph for a child.

As reported by PEOPLE, a child asked Kate to put her signature at the bottom of her drawing.

“I can’t write my name,” Kate then reportedly said. “But I can draw.” She then drew a flower.

Princess Kate at the Chelsea Flower Show

Princess Kate refused to sign autographs (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Why aren’t royals allowed to sign autographs?

However, this wasn’t the first instance of Kate refusing to sign autographs. Later on during the engagement, Kate was asked by a royal fan why she isn’t allowed to sign her name on drawings.

“My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules,” she replied.

According to the Express, royals not being allowed to sign autographs is a long-standing royal protocol. The protocol is believed to have been put in place to prevent signatures from being forged.

However, the protocol has been broken before. In 2010, King Charles reportedly signed an autograph for a couple during an engagement in Cornwall. He is believed to have written “Charles 2010” on a piece of paper.

Princess Kate wearing a yellow jacket with Kelly Holmes

Princess Kate was in Bath (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess Kate shares heartwarming insight into her relationship with William

In other, Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales recently shared an insight into her relationship with Prince William.

However, the insight didn’t come from her, it came from Loose Women star Kelly Holmes. Kelly met Kate during the Princess of Wales’ visit to her charity in Bath last week.

According to Kelly, one child who met Kate during the engagement asked: “Did you always want to be a princess?”

Kate is then believed to have replied saying: “No, but I fell in love with a prince.” How sweet is that?!

Kate also drew attention at the engagement thanks in part to her bright yellow blazer. But Kate didn’t just wear the jacket to catch the eyes of those present. There was a special reason behind it.

The Princess is believed to have worn the yellow jacket because yellow is the colour most associated with Dame Kelly’s charity.

Read more: Teacher at Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s old school charged with child sex offences

Kate asked: "What's it like Being a Princess" and Given Flowers During Picnic

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Kate Middleton Royal Family

Trending Articles

Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary on This Morning with ED! opinion badge
OPINION: The new This Morning power duo has been found – move over Holly and Dermot!
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna make her point, Phillip Schofield looks surprised
This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna stuns fans with tributue after Phillip Schofield’s departure
Kerry Katona speaking on This Morning and Phillip Schofield
Kerry Katona reveals Phillip Schofield’s apology to her over remark during infamous This Morning appearance
for the Love of Dogs star Paul O'Grady speaking on Loose Women
TV favourite ‘lined up to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs’ but fans aren’t happy: ‘Is this a joke?’
Former This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield looks shocked
This Morning regular reveals what Phillip Schofield was ‘really like’ behind the scenes
Linda Robson scratching her head on Loose Women, and smiling with husband
Linda Robson breaks silence on ‘marriage crisis’ claims as she addresses living situation with husband