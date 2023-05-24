Real reason Princess Kate declines to sign autograph for royal fan amid protocol

Princess Kate seemingly declined to sign an autograph for a royal fan during an engagement earlier this week.

However, the real reason behind this “snub” has since been revealed…

Princess Kate was at Chelsea Flower Show (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Why did Princess Kate declines to sign autograph?

On Monday (May 22), Kate made an appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The Princess of Wales was there to take part in the show’s first-ever children’s picnic.

For the event, Kate invited children from ten different London schools. They had the opportunity to look at several floral displays in the garden.

She also had the opportunity to meet some of the children while they worked on some sketches. It was during her interactions with kids that Kate seemingly refused to sign an autograph for a child.

As reported by PEOPLE, a child asked Kate to put her signature at the bottom of her drawing.

“I can’t write my name,” Kate then reportedly said. “But I can draw.” She then drew a flower.

Princess Kate refused to sign autographs (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Why aren’t royals allowed to sign autographs?

However, this wasn’t the first instance of Kate refusing to sign autographs. Later on during the engagement, Kate was asked by a royal fan why she isn’t allowed to sign her name on drawings.

“My name’s Catherine. I’m not allowed to write my signature, it’s just one of those rules,” she replied.

According to the Express, royals not being allowed to sign autographs is a long-standing royal protocol. The protocol is believed to have been put in place to prevent signatures from being forged.

However, the protocol has been broken before. In 2010, King Charles reportedly signed an autograph for a couple during an engagement in Cornwall. He is believed to have written “Charles 2010” on a piece of paper.

Princess Kate was in Bath (Credit: The Royal Family Channel / YouTube)

Princess Kate shares heartwarming insight into her relationship with William

In other, Kate-related news, the Princess of Wales recently shared an insight into her relationship with Prince William.

However, the insight didn’t come from her, it came from Loose Women star Kelly Holmes. Kelly met Kate during the Princess of Wales’ visit to her charity in Bath last week.

According to Kelly, one child who met Kate during the engagement asked: “Did you always want to be a princess?”

Kate is then believed to have replied saying: “No, but I fell in love with a prince.” How sweet is that?!

Kate also drew attention at the engagement thanks in part to her bright yellow blazer. But Kate didn’t just wear the jacket to catch the eyes of those present. There was a special reason behind it.

The Princess is believed to have worn the yellow jacket because yellow is the colour most associated with Dame Kelly’s charity.

